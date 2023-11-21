 Skip to main content
Where to watch Squid Game: The Challenge, Netflix new reality show

To say Squid Game was a hit would be an understatement. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the South Korean survival drama series depicted a deadly game show, with 456 players competing for 45.6 billion won, or around $38 million. The competitors would compete in a series of children’s games, with success leading to the next level and failure resulting in death. Released in September 2021, Squid Game is now the most-watched series of all time, English or non-English, with over 2.2 billion hours viewed globally.

The successful series is now being transformed into a reality competition series in Squid Game: The Challenge. 456 players will compete in a series of challenges from the show along with new games for a chance to win $4.56 million. Losing will not result in fatalities, so don’t be afraid to see someone fail at a game. Keep reading for more information about Squid Game: The Challenge.

Watch Squid Game: The Challenge on Netflix

Players from Squid Game: The Challenge all in a line at the beginning of the game.
Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge premieres on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on Wednesday, November 22. The series will consist of 10 episodes staggered across three dates.

  • Five episodes on November 22.
  • Four episodes on November 29.
  • One episode (finale) on December 6.

Squid Game: The Challenge becomes the latest reality television series on Netflix’s roster. Popular reality shows on Netflix include Love Is BlindSelling Sunset, Queer Eye, and The Circle. Netflix has recently expanded into live sports the golf competition, The Netflix Cup. The streamer has produced several popular sports documentary series, including Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Full SwingQuarterback, and Break Point.

How much does it cost?

Love Is Blind Season 5 | Official Clip: Ready For Love | Netflix

Like many streamers in 2023, Netflix is more expensive for customers of certain tiers. The ad-supported plan – Standard with ads – remains at $7/month. Almost all movies and television shows on Netflix are available on this tier, but some will be excluded due to restrictions.

The other tier remaining at the same price is Standard, which costs $15/month and features unlimited ad-free TV shows, movies, and mobile games. The price increased for the Premium tier, which moves from $20/month to $23/month. This ad-free tier features unlimited programs on six supported devices. Although Netflix does not offer the Basic plan, existing customers in this tier will now pay $12/month.

What to expect in Squid Game: The Challenge

The cast of Squid Game: The Challenge.
Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge will attempt to recapture the magic of Squid Game by trying to replicate the look and feel of the popular Netflix TV show. Many of the same games from the show will be played in the reality series, including the iconic Red Light, Green Light game, with the giant doll overseeing the contestants’ movements. No one will be shot with bullets, but the players will have paint explode on their shirts if they are out.

Players must form alliances in the competition, similar to how Seong Gi-hun worked with Cho Sang-woo and Kang Sae-byeok. As the synopsis states, players will make “friends and enemies to make millions.” Only one person will be left at the end of the competition and walk away with a record $4.56 million, the largest single cash prize in reality television and game show history.

