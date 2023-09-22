Where to watch Love Is Blind season 5

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

More singles head back into the pods for their shot at true romance in Love Is Blind season 5. It’s only been five months since The Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion, which didn’t go at all as planned. Nevertheless, the reality TV series returns this month with an eclectic group of singles from Houston looking for love.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Love Is Blind is a social experiment where men and women build connections through conversation. Contestants can’t see each other while secluded in their “pods.” Instead, the singles go on dates while communicating through a speaker within their pod. Couples will only meet face-to-face when a marriage proposal is brought forward. The couples then live with each other for a few weeks. In the end, the couples choose to get married or split up.

Find out how to watch Love Is Blind season 5 below.

Watch Love Is Blind season 5 on Netflix

Love Is Blind season 5 is available to stream on Netflix. With nearly 6,500 programs, Netflix is still one of the top streaming services on the market. If you’re looking for more reality shows like Love Is Blind, check out Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and Perfect Match. People can also get a sense of what other subscribers are watching thanks to the weekly 10 most popular Netflix movies and Netflix TV shows lists.

When is it streaming for subscribers?

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 5 will be released every Friday for four weeks at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

Four episodes on September 22.

Three episodes on September 29.

Two episodes on October 6.

One episode (finale) on October 13.

How much does it cost?

Love Is Blind Season 5 | Official Clip: Ready For Love | Netflix

Netflix offers three subscription plans: Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium. Standard with ads is the ad-supported tier that costs $7/month. In this tier, however, some movies and TV shows are unavailable due to licensing subscriptions.

Standard and Premium are the ad-free tiers that feature unlimited movies, TV shows, and mobile games. Standard costs $15/month for two supported devices, while Premium is $20/month for four supported devices. Those subscribers looking for the Basic plan will not find it since Netflix killed that tier in the U.S.

Is Love Is Blind season 5 worth watching?

Like most reality shows on Netflix, Love Is Blind‘s biggest strength revolves around its watchability. Love Is Blind does not require critical thinking or a research deep dive. Love Is Blind is an easy and entertaining show that sparks friendly debates with other viewers as you determine the best and worst contestants. Reality shows like Love Is Blind are the perfect form of escapist television.

The female contestants hoping to find love include Aaliyah, Estefania, Shondra, Maris, Paige, Renee, Lydia, Erica, Miriam, Stacy, Johnie, Linda, Mayra, and Taylor. The male contestants include Robert, Izzy, Chris, Efrain, Ernesto, Connor, Enoch, Jarred, Jared, Josh, Carter, Justice, Milton, and Uche.

Love is Blind is one of Netflix’s more well-received reality TV shows, with 69% on Rotten Tomatoes and 62 on Metacritic.

