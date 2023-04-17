Netflix’s Love is Blind special didn’t go at all as planned

Netflix left Love is Blind fans disappointed on Sunday night after a technical issues forced it to give up on trying to live stream a special edition of the hit show.

It was clear all was not well with Love is Blind: The Live Reunion when the 5 p.m. PT start time came and went without anything happening.

An onscreen message told expectant viewers: “We’re having trouble playing this title right now. Please try again later or select a different title.”

As engineers tried to resolve the as yet undisclosed issue, Netflix tweeted: “Love is … late. #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be on in 15 minutes!”

Another tweet posted a short while later said: “Promise #LoveIsBlindLIVE will be worth the wait …”

And wait fans did. For more than an hour. But there was still no live stream. Unable to resolve the issue, Netflix eventually admitted defeat, announcing that the stream “did not turn out as we had planned.”

Hoping to placate upset fans of the popular show, the latest season of which wrapped up just a few days ago, the streaming giant said it was recording the reunion and would make it available on the platform “as soon as humanly possible.”

Digital Trends has reached out to Netflix to ask what went wrong and we will update this article when we hear back.

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

The mishap will be a major embarrassment for Netflix, which is making a move into the live-streaming space.

This was only the second live-stream event for the company following the successful broadcast of the Chris Rock: Selective Outrage comedy special last month.

Netflix also has planned a live stream of the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which, if it works out, will be the first major awards ceremony to appear on a streaming platform.

The event will take place in February 2024, so it has plenty of time to put things right.

