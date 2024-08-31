Take time this Labor Day weekend to relax and catch up on some movies on Netflix. Several new Netflix originals, like Terminator Zero and Kaos, have been released this past week. In the film section, The Union, a spy comedy with Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry, and Migration, an animated adventure from Illumination, are two of the most popular movies on Netflix.

Speaking of movies, Netflix’s film vault is unprecedented, with hundreds of choices within each genre. Do you need a movie to watch this Labor Day weekend? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Our five picks include a scandalous sports documentary, a coming-of-age tale set at a high school party, and a cute romance.

Untold: Sign Stealer (2024)

Labor Day weekend will be jam-packed with college football games. The Michigan Wolverines, out of the Big 10 Conference, are the defending national champions. Head coach Jim Harbaugh led Michigan to a 15-0 record, capped off with a win over Washington for the national title. However, the championship sparked controversy due to an alleged sign-stealing scandal.

In October 2023, Michigan football faced allegations over illegal sign-stealing tactics implemented by their staff. The scheme’s ringleader was Connor Stalions. For the first time, Stalions sits down and tells his side of the story in Untold: Sign Stealer. Stalions explains how he deciphered thousands of signals from Michigan’s opponents. Did Stalions cheat? By the end of the documentary, you’ll hopefully have your answer.

Stream Untold: Sign Stealer on Netflix.

Love at First Sight (2023)

Some of you may be traveling this weekend by plane. Perhaps a “meet-cute” like the one in Love at First Sight is in your future. College student Hadley Sullivan (Haley Lu Richardson) heads to the airport to fly from New York to London to watch her father get remarried. Luck is not on Hadley’s side when she misses her flight, forcing her to pay for a new flight that leaves later that night.

While waiting for departure, Hadley meets Oliver Jones (Ben Hardy), a charming statistics major from England. The two form a connection as they share dinner in the food court. As fate would have it, Hadley and Oliver sit next to each other on the plane. Everything is perfect until they land in London and separate at the airport without exchanging contact information. Don’t worry, love will find a way. It may just take a little extra time.

Stream Love at First Sight on Netflix.

Incoming (2024)

There’s nothing like an epic high school party to begin the school year, which is what you get with the new Netflix movie Incoming. Four friends — Benj (Mason Thames), Eddie (Ramon Reed), Connor (Raphael Alejandro), and Koosh (Bardia Seiri) — want to start their high school careers off with a bang. The boys plan to crash a party hosted by Koosh’s older brother.

Benj wants to win over his crush, Koosh strives to live up to his brother’s epic reputation, and Eddie and Connor hope to make a positive first impression. It’s only a high school party. What could go wrong? With booze, drugs, and rowdy teenagers, the better question is when something inevitably goes wrong, what happens next?

Stream Incoming on Netflix.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Labor Day recognizes American workers and their contributions. Some of the most honorable laborers in the United States are soldiers. If you’re going to pick one war movie to watch this Labor Day weekend, make it Hacksaw Ridge, Mel Gibson’s epic biopic about a soldier who refused to bear arms during World War II.

After the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) enlists as a combat medic in the U.S. Army. Desmond is a conscientious objector, meaning he will not pick up a rifle. This decision makes Desmond an outcast to his fellow soldiers, but he soon earns their respect for his fearlessness and positive attitude. Desmond and his squad are tasked to secure Hacksaw Ridge during the Battle of Okinawa. When the chips were down, Desmond rose to the occasion and became a hero.

Stream Hacksaw Ridge on Netflix.

Logan Lucky (2017)

Steven Soderbergh and heists are a match made in heaven. The Oscar-winning filmmaker behind the Ocean’s trilogy returned to the heist genre in 2017 with the underrated Logan Lucky. After losing his job, Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) teams up with his one-armed brother, Clyde (Adam Driver), to steal money from Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Jimmy recruits his sister, Mellie (Riley Keough), and incarcerated demolition expert Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) to aid in the heist. Because of Jimmy’s knowledge of the speedway, the group plans to execute the heist using the track’s underground tunnel system. A scheduling error forces the crew to rob the track during a popular NASCAR race. While it’s not Ocean’s Eleven, Logan Lucky is a fun and different take on a heist film.

Stream Logan Lucky on Netflix.