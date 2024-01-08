 Skip to main content
Washington Huskies vs. Michigan Wolverines live stream: Watch the 2024 National Championship

Dan Girolamo
By

After four months of college football, it all comes down to one final game. The Washington Huskies (14-0) battle the Michigan Wolverines (14-0) in the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Both Washington and Michigan pulled off dramatic victories in the semifinals. The Huskies stopped the Texas Longhorns on the final play to win the 2024 Sugar Bowl. The Wolverines needed a goal-line stand to prevail over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2024 Rose Bowl. Both universities are searching for their first College Football Playoff National Championship.

Watch the Washington vs. Michigan live stream on ESPN Networks

Wrapped &amp; ready to roll.#CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/ZW03DaY5qu

&mdash; College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 5, 2024

The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on January 8. Coverage of the game airs on ESPN with Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, Molly McGrath, and Bill Lemonnier providing commentary on the broadcast. Stream the game on ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Washington vs. Michigan on ESPN

ESPN will showcase the game via its signature MegaCast. The main telecast will remain on ESPN. However, there are alternative presentations of the national championship on ESPN’s family of networks. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show airs on ESPN2 and features sideline commentary from McAfee and his crew from the radio show. Additional viewing options include Command Center on ESPNU, Skycast on ESPNNews, All-22 on the ESPN app, and the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

Watch 2024 National Championship MegaCast

Watch the Washington vs. Michigan live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.
Sling

Sling TV customers can watch the 2024 National Championship Game without a cable box. Sling TV is a streaming television service offering the top channels at an affordable price. Channels include ESPN, ESPN2, ABC, Fox, and NBC. Sling Orange, which contains ESPN, is priced at $40 per month, while Sling Blue costs $45 per month. Customers can purchase the Orange and Blue packages for $60 per month. All three options are half price for the first month.

Watch the Washington vs. Michigan live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Watch the game between Washington and Michigan on Hulu with Live TV. This service offers 90-plus channels to subscribers, including ESPN, TNT, TBS, USA, and MTV. Customers can purchase Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. However, bundles featuring Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ start at $77 per month.

Watch the Washington vs. Michigan live stream on Fubo

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Enjoy the national championship and other live sports on Fubo. This service offers 200-plus channels to customers looking to replicate cable without the high prices. Channels include ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, Nickelodeon, and HGTV. Fubo’s plans include Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial at no cost.

Watch the Washington vs. Michigan live stream on YouTube TV

An NFL Sunday Ticket multiview option on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

YouTube TV has been a football fan’s paradise for the entire season. YouTube TV subscribers have been able to access college football on ESPN networks this year. Plus, YouTube TV is now the home to NFL Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV costs $63 per month for the first three months before increasing to $73 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Washington vs. Michigan live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

For those traveling or watching the game from abroad, download a VPN to pair with your streaming services. VPNs protect internet connection and privacy online. If you choose to use a public connection, VPNs add an extra layer of security to your computer. Additionally, VPNs alleviate geo-blocking issues. Our recommendation is NordVPN, which gives customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
