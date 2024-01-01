 Skip to main content
Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies live stream: Watch the 2024 Sugar Bowl

Dan Girolamo
By

All eyes will be on the College Football Playoff Semifinals on New Year’s Day as the college football bowl season nears its conclusion. In the second semifinal, the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (12-1) will take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies (13-0) in the 2024 Sugar Bowl. The game will be played at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

After losing to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry, Texas’s chances for the playoff decreased dramatically. However, Oklahoma lost multiple games, reopening the door for the Longhorns. Texas took advantage of the opportunity and won the Big Championship, punching their ticket to the playoff. Texas now faces the undefeated Washington Huskies, who defeated Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship. Washington will attempt to win their first National Championship since 1991.

Watch the Texas vs. Washington live stream on ESPN Networks

#CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the Allstate @SugarBowlNola

2️⃣. Washington // @UW_Football // #GoHuskies
🆚
3️⃣. Texas // @TexasFootball // #HookEm

Monday, January 1.

Will we see the Huskies or the Longhorns in the 2024 College Football Playoff #NationalChampionship? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/awagPMJi0d

&mdash; College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2023

The 2024 Sugar Bowl starts at 8:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. PT on January 1, 2024. The game airs on ESPN, with Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath, and Katie George on commentary. Stream the game on ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Use your TV provider for access.

Watch Texas vs. Washington on ESPN

Like the 2024 Rose Bowl, ESPN will feature a MegaCast broadcast for the 2024 Super Bowl. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will feature Cole Cubelic, Harry Douglas, Sam Acho, and Colt McCoy providing commentary from the sidelines on ESPN2. Additional broadcasts include the Skycast on ESPNews, the Command Center on ESPNU, the All-22 on the ESPN app, and the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes.

Texas vs. Washington MegaCast

Watch the Texas vs. Washington live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Hulu with Live TV subscribers can watch the 2024 Sugar Bowl on ESPN, one of the 90-plus channels featured on the service. Other channels include Freeform, NBC, A&E, ABC, and USA. The starting is $76 per month. However, customers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, ESPN+, and Disney+ for one price starting at $77 per month.

Watch the Texas vs. Washington live stream on YouTube TV

An NFL Sunday Ticket multiview option on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Football fans will be in heaven with a subscription to YouTube TV. The College Football Playoff Semifinals on ESPN are available on YouTube TV. NFL fans can watch every game this season on NFL Sunday Ticket, which can be purchased on. YouTube TV costs $51 per month for the first three months. Then, it raises to $73 per month. However, new customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Texas vs. Washington live stream on Fubo

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.
FuboTV / FuboTV

Viewers looking to watch live sports and TV can do so on Fubo. New customers can sign up for a free trial and watch the 2024 Sugar Bowl. Which plan is best for you? Subscribers can choose between Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month. New clients will receive $20 off the first month. Fubo TV has over 200 channels, including ESPN, FS1, ABC, and E!

Watch the Texas vs. Washington live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Stream live sports, news, and entertainment with a subscription to Sling TV. Subscribers can record and save live TV episodes with Sling’s cloud DVR. Choose the lineup that fits you, with channels like ESPN, Disney, TNT, Fox, and AMC.

Sling Orange costs $40 per month, and Sling Blue costs $45 per month. However, Orange contains ESPN, which airs the College Football Playoff. Customers can bundle Sling Orange and Blue for $60 per month.

Watch the Texas vs. Washington live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you are looking for a secure and private VPN server, use one of the best VPN services, NordVPN. A VPN helps bypass regional broadcast restrictions, especially when streaming outside the United States. VPNs add more protection to your computer to safeguard your private information. Try NordVPN for one month, and if you don’t like it, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

