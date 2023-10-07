 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Sooners vs. Texas Longhorns live stream: Watch college football for free

Dan Girolamo
By

This weekend, the eyes of college football fans will be on the Allstate Red River Rivalry between the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) and the No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0). The game will be played inside the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Oklahoma vs. Texas is expected to be a shootout, with the Longhorns favored by 5.5 points on Fanduel.

The rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas dates back to 1900, with the Longhorns leading the series 63-50-5. Last season, the Texas defense pitched a shutout on its way to a dominant 49-0 performance. This edition of the Red River Rivalry marks the last time both teams will be members of the Big 12 conference. Oklahoma and Texas will move to the SEC starting in 2024.

Watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas live stream on ABC and ESPN2

Aerial view of a packed Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
Robbiewest88 / Wiki Commons

Oklahoma vs. Texas will air live on ABC at noon ET on Saturday, October 7. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the game from the booth, with Holly Rowe reporting from the sidelines. You can watch the game on ABC.com or through the ABC app, as well as with ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Log in with your TV provider for access.

Watch Oklahoma vs. Texas on ABC
ESPN personality Pat McAfee will host an alternate broadcast on ESPN2. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show will feature McAfee and his eccentric group of friends – A.J. Hawk, Darius Butler, Ty Schmit, Tone Digs, and “Boston Connor” Campbell – providing commentary from the sidelines.

Watch Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2

Watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Watch coverage of the Red River Rivalry on ABC with YouTube TV. Explore 100-plus channels, including TNT, USA, ESPN, CBS, and MTV. Football fans looking to watch the NFL on Sundays can sign up for a free weeklong trial of NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. YouTube TV normally costs $73/month. However, new customers will only pay $53/month for the first three months. New users can get three free weeks of live TV with a YouTube TV Base Plan.

Watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

The game between Oklahoma and Texas can be accessed with a subscription through Hulu with Live TV. Subscribers can access over 85 channels, including ABC, FS1, AMC, Bravo, and ESPN2. There are two subscription plans available for purchase. At $70/month, customers will receive Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). For $83/month, customers will receive Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

College football on ABC can be streamed with a FuboTV subscription. Each FuboTV subscription has north of 170 channels, including ABC, ESPN2, ESPN, FX, and Syfy. The three paid subscription plans include Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Ultimate at $100/month. New subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Digital Trends

Sling TV is an affordable TV streaming service that includes access to ABC. However, Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue are the only two plans that feature ABC. Sling Orange does not include ABC. Sling Blue costs $45/month, and Sling Orange + Blue costs $60/month. However, new customers will have their monthly rate reduced by 50% for the first month.

Watch the Oklahoma vs. Texas live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

With both teams entering Saturday’s showdown undefeated, the Red River Rivalry will take on a new meaning in 2023. This is a game you do not want to miss, even if you’re located outside the U.S. If that’s the case, download a VPN to stream the game. A VPN will bypass regional broadcast restrictions to ensure a better viewing experience. Our suggestion is NordVPN, which offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

