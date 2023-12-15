College football bowl season is about to kick off. 43 college football games will be played from December 16 to January 8. All eyes will be on the New Year’s Six, the top-tier bowl games of the year that begin on December 29. The New Year’s Six consists of the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl.
Two of the New Year’s Six – Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl – will be the sites of the semifinals for the College Football Playoff. At the Rose Bowl, No. 1 Michigan (13-0) out of the Big Ten will play No. 4 Alabama (12-1) from the SEC. At the Sugar Bowl, No. 2 Washington (13-0) from the Pac-12 will face No. 3 Texas (12-1) out of the Big 12. The winners of those two games punch their tickets to the National Championship, which will be played on January 8 in Houston, Texas. Below, explore the 2023-2024 college football bowl game schedule with dates, times, and live streams.
2023-2024 college football bowl game schedule: dates, times, live streams
December 16
Myrtle Beach Bowl
- Matchup: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
- Where: Conway, South Carolina
- Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Celebration Bowl
- Matchup: Florida A&M vs. Howard
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
New Orleans Bowl
- Matchup: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
- Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Start Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Cure Bowl
- Matchup: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
New Mexico Bowl
- Matchup: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State
- Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Start Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
LA Bowl
- Matchup: UCLA vs. Boise State
- Where: Inglewood, California
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Independence Bowl
- Matchup: Texas Tech vs. Cal
- Where: Shreveport, Louisiana
- Start Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 18
Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl)
- Matchup: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 19
Frisco Bowl
- Matchup: Marshall vs. UTSA
- Where: Frisco, Texas
- Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 21
Boca Raton Bowl
- Matchup: USF vs. Syracuse
- Where: Boca Raton, Florida
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 22
Gasparilla Bowl
- Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. UCF
- Where: Tampa, Florida
- Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 23
Birmingham Bowl
- Matchup: Troy vs. Duke
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Camellia Bowl
- Matchup: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
- Where: Montgomery, Alabama
- Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Armed Forces Bowl
- Matchup: Air Force vs. James Madison
- Where: Fort Worth, Texas
- Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
- Matchup: Georgia State vs. Utah State
- Where: Boise, Idaho
- Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
68 Ventures Bowl
- Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama
- Where: Mobile, Alabama
- Start Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Las Vegas Bowl
- Matchup: Northwestern vs. Utah
- Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Hawai’i Bowl
- Matchup: San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina
- Where: Honolulu, Hawai’i
- Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 26
Quick Lane Bowl
- Matchup: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
- Where: Detroit, Michigan
- Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
First Responder Bowl
- Matchup: Texas State vs. Rice
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
- Matchup: Kansas vs. UNLV
- Where: Phoenix, Arizona
- Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 27
Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will not play in the Holiday Bowl, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday.
More via @PaoloUggetti:https://t.co/E57VQDXFHI
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023
Military Bowl
- Matchup: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
- Where: Annapolis, Maryland
- Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
- Matchup: North Carolina vs. West Virginia
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Holiday Bowl
- Matchup: No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal
- Where: San Diego, California
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: Fox
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Texas Bowl
- Matchup: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 28
Fenway Bowl
- Matchup: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College
- Where: Boston, Massachusetts
- Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Pinstripe Bowl
- Matchup: Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.)
- Where: The Bronx, New York
- Start Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Pop-Tarts Bowl
- Matchup: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Start Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Alamo Bowl
- Matchup: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona
- Where: San Antonio, Texas
- Start Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 29
NY6.
🏟️ @CottonBowlGame
#9 @MizzouFootball vs. #7 Ohio State@CFBPlayoff x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/EcFYVqAwnd
— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 3, 2023
Gator Bowl
- Matchup: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
- Where: Jacksonville, Florida
- Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
- Matchup: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State
- Where: El Paso, Texas
- Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV
Liberty Bowl
- Matchup: Memphis vs. Iowa State
- Where: Memphis, Tennessee
- Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Cotton Bowl
- Matchup: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
- Where: Dallas, Texas
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
December 30
Peach Bowl
- Matchup: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
- Where: Atlanta, Georgia
- Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Music City Bowl
- Matchup: Auburn vs. Maryland
- Where: Nashville, Tennessee
- Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Orange Bowl
- Matchup: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
- Where: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Start Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Arizona Bowl
- Matchup: Wyoming vs. Toledo
- Where: Tucson, Arizona
- Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: CW Network/Barstool
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV
Janaury 1
ReliaQuest Bowl
- Matchup: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin
- Where: Tampa, Florida
- Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Citrus Bowl
- Matchup: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
Fiesta Bowl
- Matchup: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
- Where: Glendale, Arizona
- Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl
- Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
- Where: Pasadena, California
- Start Time: 5 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl
- Matchup: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
- Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Start Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
January 8
In case you missed it: Boo Corrigan, chair of the @CFBPlayoff selection committee, caught up with @ESPN's @ReceDavis after the reveal of the final #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for the 2023 regular season. Here's part 2 of their conversation.
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2023
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
- Matchup: No. 1 Michigan/No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Washington/No. 3 Texas
- Where: Houston, Texas
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV
