Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

College football bowl season is about to kick off. 43 college football games will be played from December 16 to January 8. All eyes will be on the New Year’s Six, the top-tier bowl games of the year that begin on December 29. The New Year’s Six consists of the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl.

Two of the New Year’s Six – Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl – will be the sites of the semifinals for the College Football Playoff. At the Rose Bowl, No. 1 Michigan (13-0) out of the Big Ten will play No. 4 Alabama (12-1) from the SEC. At the Sugar Bowl, No. 2 Washington (13-0) from the Pac-12 will face No. 3 Texas (12-1) out of the Big 12. The winners of those two games punch their tickets to the National Championship, which will be played on January 8 in Houston, Texas. Below, explore the 2023-2024 college football bowl game schedule with dates, times, and live streams.

Recommended Videos

2023-2024 college football bowl game schedule: dates, times, live streams

December 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Matchup: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Celebration Bowl

Matchup: Florida A&M vs. Howard

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

New Orleans Bowl

Matchup: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

Start Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Cure Bowl

Matchup: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State

Where: Orlando, Florida

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

New Mexico Bowl

Matchup: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State

Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

LA Bowl

Matchup: UCLA vs. Boise State

Where: Inglewood, California

Start Time: 7 :30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Independence Bowl

Matchup: Texas Tech vs. Cal

Where: Shreveport, Louisiana

Start Time: 9:1 5 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 18

Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl)

Matchup: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 19

Frisco Bowl

Matchup: Marshall vs. UTSA

Where: Frisco, Texas

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 21

Boca Raton Bowl

Matchup: USF vs. Syracuse

Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 22

Gasparilla Bowl

Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. UCF

Where: Tampa, Florida

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 23

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup: Troy vs. Duke

Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Camellia Bowl

Matchup: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

Where: Montgomery, Alabama

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Armed Forces Bowl

Matchup: Air Force vs. James Madison

Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Matchup: Georgia State vs. Utah State

Where: Boise, Idaho

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

68 Ventures Bowl

Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama

Where: Mobile, Alabama

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Las Vegas Bowl

Matchup: Northwestern vs. Utah

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Start Time: 7 :30 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Hawai’i Bowl

December 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

First Responder Bowl

Matchup: Texas State vs. Rice

Where: Dallas, Texas

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Kansas vs. UNLV

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 27

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will not play in the Holiday Bowl, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday. More via @PaoloUggetti:https://t.co/E57VQDXFHI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

Military Bowl

Matchup: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech

Where: Annapolis, Maryland

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Matchup: North Carolina vs. West Virginia

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Holiday Bowl

Matchup: No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal

Where: San Diego, California

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: Fox

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Texas Bowl

Matchup: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Where: Houston, Texas

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 28

Fenway Bowl

Matchup: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Start Time: 11 a.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.)

Where: The Bronx, New York

Start Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Matchup: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State

Where: Orlando, Florida

Start Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Alamo Bowl

Matchup: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

Where: San Antonio, Texas

Start Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 29

Gator Bowl

Matchup: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky

Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Matchup: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State

Where: El Paso, Texas

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV

Liberty Bowl

Matchup: Memphis vs. Iowa State

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Cotton Bowl

Matchup: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri

Where: Dallas, Texas

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

December 30

Peach Bowl

Matchup: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Auburn vs. Maryland

Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Orange Bowl

Matchup: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia

Where: Miami Gardens, Florida

Start Time: 4 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Arizona Bowl

Matchup: Wyoming vs. Toledo

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Channel: CW Network/Barstool

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV

Janaury 1

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin

Where: Tampa, Florida

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee

Where: Orlando, Florida

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ABC

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Fiesta Bowl

Matchup: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty

Where: Glendale, Arizona

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama

Where: Pasadena, California

Start Time: 5 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

Matchup: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

Start Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

January 8

In case you missed it: Boo Corrigan, chair of the @CFBPlayoff selection committee, caught up with @ESPN's @ReceDavis after the reveal of the final #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for the 2023 regular season. Here's part 2 of their conversation. 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/87XjeGaMrj — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2023

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Matchup: No. 1 Michigan/No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Washington/No. 3 Texas

Where: Houston, Texas

Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: YouTube TV , Hulu with Live TV , FuboTV , Sling TV

Editors' Recommendations