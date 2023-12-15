 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

2023-2024 college football bowl game schedule: dates, times, live streams

Dan Girolamo
By

College football bowl season is about to kick off. 43 college football games will be played from December 16 to January 8. All eyes will be on the New Year’s Six, the top-tier bowl games of the year that begin on December 29. The New Year’s Six consists of the Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl, and Sugar Bowl.

Two of the New Year’s Six – Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl – will be the sites of the semifinals for the College Football Playoff. At the Rose Bowl, No. 1 Michigan (13-0) out of the Big Ten will play No. 4 Alabama (12-1) from the SEC. At the Sugar Bowl, No. 2 Washington (13-0) from the Pac-12 will face No. 3 Texas (12-1) out of the Big 12. The winners of those two games punch their tickets to the National Championship, which will be played on January 8 in Houston, Texas. Below, explore the 2023-2024 college football bowl game schedule with dates, times, and live streams.

Recommended Videos

2023-2024 college football bowl game schedule: dates, times, live streams

Two Notre Dame football players celebrate.
Flickr

December 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl 

  • Matchup: Georgia Southern vs. Ohio
  • Where: Conway, South Carolina
  • Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Celebration Bowl

  • Matchup: Florida A&M vs. Howard
  • Where: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

New Orleans Bowl

  • Matchup: Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana
  • Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Start Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Cure Bowl

  • Matchup: Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

New Mexico Bowl

  • Matchup: Fresno State vs. New Mexico State
  • Where: Albuquerque, New Mexico
  • Start Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

LA Bowl

  • Matchup: UCLA vs. Boise State
  • Where: Inglewood, California
  • Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Independence Bowl

  • Matchup: Texas Tech vs. Cal
  • Where: Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Start Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 18

Bahamas Bowl (Temporarily renamed the Famous Toastery Bowl)

  • Matchup: Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion
  • Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Start Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 19

Frisco Bowl

  • Matchup: Marshall vs. UTSA
  • Where: Frisco, Texas
  • Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 21

Boca Raton Bowl

  • Matchup: USF vs. Syracuse
  • Where: Boca Raton, Florida
  • Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 22

Gasparilla Bowl

  • Matchup: Georgia Tech vs. UCF
  • Where: Tampa, Florida
  • Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 23

Ryan Day walks down the sideline for Ohio State.
MGoBlog / Flickr

Birmingham Bowl

  • Matchup: Troy vs. Duke
  • Where: Birmingham, Alabama
  • Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Camellia Bowl

  • Matchup: Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois
  • Where: Montgomery, Alabama
  • Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Armed Forces Bowl

  • Matchup: Air Force vs. James Madison
  • Where: Fort Worth, Texas
  • Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

  • Matchup: Georgia State vs. Utah State
  • Where: Boise, Idaho
  • Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

68 Ventures Bowl

  • Matchup: Eastern Michigan vs. South Alabama
  • Where: Mobile, Alabama
  • Start Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Las Vegas Bowl

  • Matchup: Northwestern vs. Utah
  • Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Hawai’i Bowl

Related

December 26

Quick Lane Bowl

  • Matchup: Bowling Green vs. Minnesota
  • Where: Detroit, Michigan
  • Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

First Responder Bowl

  • Matchup: Texas State vs. Rice
  • Where: Dallas, Texas
  • Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

  • Matchup: Kansas vs. UNLV
  • Where: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 27

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams will not play in the Holiday Bowl, USC head coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday.

More via @PaoloUggetti:https://t.co/E57VQDXFHI

&mdash; Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2023

Military Bowl

  • Matchup: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech
  • Where: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

  • Matchup: North Carolina vs. West Virginia
  • Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Holiday Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 15 Louisville vs. Southern Cal
  • Where: San Diego, California
  • Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Fox
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Texas Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 20 Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Start Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 28

Fenway Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 24 SMU vs. Boston College
  • Where: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Start Time: 11 a.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Pinstripe Bowl

  • Matchup: Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.)
  • Where: The Bronx, New York
  • Start Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Pop-Tarts Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 18 NC State vs. No. 25 Kansas State
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Start Time: 5:45 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Alamo Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona
  • Where: San Antonio, Texas
  • Start Time: 9:15 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 29

NY6.

🏟️ @CottonBowlGame
#9 @MizzouFootball vs. #7 Ohio State@CFBPlayoff x #ItJustMeansMore pic.twitter.com/EcFYVqAwnd

&mdash; Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 3, 2023

Gator Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 22 Clemson vs. Kentucky
  • Where: Jacksonville, Florida
  • Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 19 Oregon State
  • Where: El Paso, Texas
  • Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

Liberty Bowl

  • Matchup: Memphis vs. Iowa State
  • Where: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Start Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Cotton Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Missouri
  • Where: Dallas, Texas
  • Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

December 30

Peach Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 11 Ole Miss
  • Where: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Music City Bowl

  • Matchup: Auburn vs. Maryland
  • Where: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Start Time: 2 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Orange Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 5 Florida State vs. No. 6 Georgia
  • Where: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Start Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Arizona Bowl

  • Matchup: Wyoming vs. Toledo
  • Where: Tucson, Arizona
  • Start Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: CW Network/Barstool
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV

Janaury 1

Jim Harbaugh walking down the sideline next to coaches.
Maize & Blue Nation / Flickr

ReliaQuest Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 13 LSU vs. Wisconsin
  • Where: Tampa, Florida
  • Start Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN2
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Citrus Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 17 Iowa vs. No. 21 Tennessee
  • Where: Orlando, Florida
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ABC
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Fiesta Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 8 Oregon vs. No. 23 Liberty
  • Where: Glendale, Arizona
  • Start Time: 1 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama
  • Where: Pasadena, California
  • Start Time: 5 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl

  • Matchup: No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas
  • Where: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Start Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

January 8

In case you missed it: Boo Corrigan, chair of the @CFBPlayoff selection committee, caught up with @ESPN&#39;s @ReceDavis after the reveal of the final #CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings for the 2023 regular season. Here&#39;s part 2 of their conversation.

🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/87XjeGaMrj

&mdash; College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2023

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

  • Matchup: No. 1 Michigan/No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 2 Washington/No. 3 Texas
  • Where: Houston, Texas
  • Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Stream: YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
NFL games today: schedule, channels, live streams for November 19
Josh Allen stands at the line of scrimmage and points.

Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season is highlighted by a Super Bowl rematch as the Philadelphia Eagles head to Missouri to play the Kansas City Chiefs. In Super Bowl LVII, the Chiefs defeated the Eagles by a score of 38-35 to win their second championship in four seasons. This regular season matchup between the two contenders could be a preview of Super Bowl LVIII. The game between the Eagles and Chiefs will be played on Monday, not Sunday.

Despite the lack of a marquee game, there are still 12 NFL games scheduled for Sunday, November 19. You know what they say. Any football is better than no football. Die-hard fans can sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is now 50% off for the rest of the season. Sunday Ticket, which gives customers access to every game, can be purchased through YouTube TV. Check out the NFL Week 11 schedule, channels, and live streams below.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns start time, channel, and live stream

Read more
Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Volunteers live stream: watch college football for free
Aerial view of the crowd at Tennessee's Neyland Stadium.

Two of the best teams in the SEC East will play on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (10-0) hit the road to play the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (7-3). The game will be played at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. ESPN Bet lists the Bulldogs as a 10-point favorite.

Will Georgia ever lose again? The Bulldogs have a 27-game winning streak that dates back to 2021. Aside from the SEC Championship loss to Alabama in 2021, Georgia is 43-1 in its last 44 games. Tennessee has not defeated Georgia since October 1, 2016, when the Volunteers won 34-31 in Athens.
Watch the Georgia vs. Tennessee live stream on CBS

Read more
Washington Huskies vs. Oregon State Beavers live stream: watch college football for free
Aerial view of the crowd and field at Reser Stadium.

The Pac-12 is arguably the best conference in college football in 2023. The Pac-12 has another top-15 matchup on Saturday night as the No. 5 Washington Huskies (10-0) play the No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (8-2). The opening kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on November 18. ESPN’s lead commentary team of Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, and Holly Rowe will call the game on ABC from Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

The Huskies are the only undefeated Pac-12 team remaining. If Washington wins on Saturday night, they clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. However, the Huskies have bigger aspirations than just a Pac-12 Championship. Because Ohio State and Michigan play each other in two weeks, Washington's path to the playoff is mapped out. Win the next two games and the Pac-12 Championship, and the Huskies will earn a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Read more