Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Michigan Wolverines live stream: Watch the 2024 Rose Bowl

Dan Girolamo
By

After a long college football bowl season, the road to crowning a national champion begins on New Year’s Day with the College Football Playoff Semifinals. In the first game, the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) will take on the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) in the 2024 Rose Bowl. The game will be played at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Going into conference championship weekend, many experts believed Georgia would extend their 29-game win streak and defeat Alabama to win the SEC Championship. Yet, Nick Saban’s team had other plans as the Crimson Tide upset the Bulldogs by a score of 27-24 to advance to the College Football Playoff. On the other side of the bracket stands the Michigan Wolverines, who throttled the Iowa Hawkeyes 26-0 in the Big Ten Championship to secure the top seed in the playoff.

Watch the Alabama vs. Michigan live stream on ESPN Networks

#CFBPlayoff Semifinal at the @rosebowlgame presented by Prudential

1️⃣. Michigan // @UMichFootball // #GoBlue
🆚
4️⃣. Alabama // @AlabamaFTBL // #RollTide

Monday, January 1.

Will we see the Wolverines or the Crimson Tide in the 2024 CFP #NationalChampionship? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/tmQHfm5qxv

&mdash; College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 3, 2023

The 2024 Rose Bowl kicks off from Pasadena at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on January 1, 2024. The game airs on ESPN and will feature Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe, and Laura Rutledge on commentary. Stream the game on ESPN.com or through the ESPN app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Alabama vs. Michigan on ESPN

ESPN’s College Football Playoff MegaCast returns for the 2024 Rose Bowl. While the main telecast will air on ESPN, alternate broadcasts will air on the ESPN family of networks. Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show, a unique broadcast featuring Pat McAfee and his friends, will air on ESPN2. The Command Center, which shows different in-game angles, airs on ESPNU. Additional presentations include Skycast on ESPNNews, the Spanish-language broadcast on ESPN Deportes, and the All-22 on the ESPN app.

Watch Alabama vs. Michigan MegaCast

Watch the Alabama vs. Michigan live stream on YouTube TV

Multiview options on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

The College Football Playoff Semifinals on ESPN is available on YouTube TV. New customers can sign up for a free trial and watch Alabama versus Michigan. Football fans can purchase NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV and experience every NFL game this season. YouTube TV costs $51 per month for the first three months before increasing to $73 per month.

Watch the Alabama vs. Michigan live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Show info on Hulu With Live TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Hulu

Watch Alabama versus Michigan on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu with Live TV. For $76 per month, Hulu with Live TV customers will access 90-plus television channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, USA, TNT, and MTV. Subscribers can bundle Hulu with Live TV, Disney+, and ESPN+ for one price starting at $77 per month.

Watch the Alabama vs. Michigan live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

College football fans without cable can watch the 2024 Rose Bowl on Sling TV. Considered one of the top streaming television services, Sling TV provides customers with flexible lineups of the best channels, including ESPN, Cartoon Network, Food Network, NBC, and Fox. Subscribers can pay $40 per month for Sling Orange or $45 monthly for Sling Blue. Orange is the plan football fans want because it contains ESPN. However, customers can purchase Sling Orange and Blue for $60 per month.

Watch the Alabama vs. Michigan live stream on Fubo

World Series on FuboTV.
.

Enjoy live sports and television with Fubo. Depending on your budget and channel preference will determine your package. The plans include Pro at $75 per month, Elite at $85 per month, and Premier at $95 per month.

Customers can have over 250 channels, from ESPN and ABC to NFL Network and HGTV. Receive $20 off your first month. Start your free trial with no commitment and the ability to cancel anytime.

Watch the Alabama vs. Michigan live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Privacy in 2023 is a necessity. Because of malware viruses and phishing attacks, computers need elite protection to keep their information safe. Enter NordVPN, one of the best VPN services on the Internet. VPNs can be combined with streaming services to bypass regional broadcast restrictions and add more security. Try NordVPN for one month. If it does not work out, request a 30-day money-back guarantee.

