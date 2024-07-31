 Skip to main content
Netflix’s Terminator Zero starts the war against Skynet in new trailer

By
A Terminator points a gun and smirks.
Netflix

Humanity battles Skynet in the new trailer for Terminator Zero, the upcoming anime series for Netflix.

In 1997, Skynet rose to power, beginning the all-out war between man and machine. That same year, scientist Malcolm Lee (André Holland) believed the answer to saving humanity was an AI system called Kokoro (Rosario Dawson). Developed by Malcolm, Kokoro is Japan’s answer to Skynet, and if brought online, it will calculate if human beings are worth saving.

In 2022, machines have destroyed nearly all of humanity, with only a few survivors left. Skynet sends the Terminator (Timothy Olyphant), a cybernetic assassin, to 1997 to kill Malcolm. The resistance counters with Eiko (Sonoya Mizuno), a soldier sent from the future to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro and protect his family from the Terminator.

Terminator Zero also stars Ann Dowd as The Prophet, the philosophical leader of the Resistance.

TERMINATOR ZERO | Official Trailer | Netflix

Terminator Zero is created by Mattson Tomlin, a writer who contributed to the script for Matt Reeves’ The Batman and penned Project Power. Tomlin is the writer, showrunner, and executive producer of Terminator Zero. The series is directed by Masashi Kudō, the director best known for his work on the anime series Bleach.

The anime series is executive produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger of Skydance. The series also hails from the Japanese animation studio Production IG. The eight-episode series is the first anime in the Terminator franchise. Terminator Zero does not feature ties to franchise protagonists Sarah Connor and her son, John.

Terminator Zero streams to Netflix on Judgement Day, aka August 29, 2024.

