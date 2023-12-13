5 sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch in December

Looking for something to watch on Netflix in December? Several high-profile movies will arrive on Netflix this month, including Leave the World Behind, Maestro, and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. These films will undoubtedly end up on the streamer’s 10 most popular movies list.

Speaking of Rebel Moon, sci-fi movies continue to play a prominent role on the streamer. Netflix contains a mix of older sci-fi classics and new, fresh takes on the genre. This month, we picked out five sci-fi movies on Netflix you need to watch. Our selection includes a prequel to an iconic franchise, a disaster thriller from a popular filmmaker, and a fun monster adventure.

Lucy (2014)

After the success of 1997’s The Fifth Element, it’s surprising that Luc Besson did not make another sci-fi action film until 2014’s Lucy. What Besson lacks in quantity, he makes up for with quality as Lucy became a critical and financial hit, grossing $469 million on a $40 million budget.

After being tricked into delivering drugs for her boyfriend, Lucy Miller (Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson) is captured by criminals, who force her to carry the illegal substance in her abdomen. However, Lucy is kicked in her abdomen, which releases the drug into her system. The drug gives Lucy superhuman abilities, including telekinesis and telepathy. Yet, she has no way to control it as the drug slowly destroys her body. To make matters worse, a drug kingpin wants his product back from Lucy. Her only hope is Professor Samuel Norman (Morgan Freeman), a scientist whose research in brain activity might be able to save Lucy.

Stream Lucy on Netflix.

Love and Monsters (2020)

While many of us have imagined what would happen after an apocalypse, have you ever thought about life after a monsterpocalpyse? After an asteroid crashes on Earth in Love and Monsters, animals begin to mutate into vicious monsters who hunt humans. Seven years later, the survivors are forced to live underground in bunkers. One of those survivors is Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), who spends his days working in the kitchen of his colony.

Down on his luck, Joel receives a sign of hope when he reconnects with his high school girlfriend, Aimee (Jessica Henwick), over the radio. Desperate for companionship, Joel sets out to reunite with Aimee, who lives in a colony 80 miles away. It’s time for Joel to be brave. Thankfully, he gets a little help from a four-legged friend.

Stream Love and Monsters on Netflix.

2012 (2009)

No one does disaster films quite like Roland Emmerich. The veteran filmmaker has thrived in the sci-fi genre for over 30 years, producing hits such as Stargate, Independence Day, Godzilla, and The Day After Tomorrow. In 2009, Emmerich returned to his sweet spot and portrayed a global armageddon in 2012.

In 2009, American geologist Adrian Helmsley (Chiwetel Ejiofor) predicted worldwide catastrophes by 2012 due to a solar flare heating the world’s core. Secret preparations to build arks have begun, but spots on the ships are only reserved for the wealthy. Fast-forward to 2012, and the world as we know it is ending. Jackson Curtis (John Cusack) sets out to reunite with his ex-wife (Amanda Peet) and two young children. Their only chance at survival is to get a spot on the ark in Tibet. Will Jackson and his family make it before the apocalypse?

Stream 2012 on Netflix.

Prometheus (2012)

Ridley Scott changed the sci-fi genre forever in 1979 with Alien. Scott’s version of “Jaws in Space” is considered a masterpiece by critics and audiences alike. The subsequent Alien sequel that can hold a candle to the original is James Cameron’s Aliens, which many consider the greatest sequel ever. After four failed films in a row, Scott returned to the franchise he started to direct Prometheus, a prequel to Alien that became the third-best film in the series behind Alien and Aliens.

Set before the events of Alien, it follows Doctor Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace), who leads a team of explorers on a deep space expedition to explore a new moon that may be home to a sophisticated extraterrestrial species. As we’ve learned in previous Alien movies, the species is never friendly, as the creatures attempt to kill the humans and destroy all of mankind.

Stream Prometheus on Netflix.

The Discovery (2017)

If you knew the afterlife was real, would you stay on Earth or head straight to life after death? This question is at the heart of Charlie McDowell’s The Discovery. After scientist Thomas Harbor (Robert Redford) proves the existence of the afterlife, the suicide rate skyrockets as people look to start anew in another world.

Will (Shrinking‘s Jason Segel), Thomas’ son, is upset that so many people have decided to kill themselves. While on a ferry, Will shares his worries with Isla (Rooney Mara), a woman who has lost her young son. After saving her life, Will brings Isla to his father’s isolated compound, where he learns about a new experiment that alters the course of humanity.

Stream The Discovery on Netflix.

