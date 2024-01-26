3 movies leaving Netflix by February 1 you have to watch right now

There is less than one week before Netflix removes a crop of films from the service. Some of the marquee films leaving by February 1 include La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s musical romance starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone; 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Michael Bay’s action thriller about an infamous attack in Libya; and Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino’s coming-of-age story that kick-started Timothée Chalamet’s rise to stardom.

January 31 is the last day to watch these select movies. Below, you’ll find three more films leaving Netflix at the end of January 2024. Our picks include a romantic drama with an A-list actress, an animated film that started a franchise, and a 1990s thriller starring one of Hollywood’s greatest action stars.

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Eat Pray Love is the definition of a vibes movie. The audience gets to spend 133 minutes with Julia Roberts as she travels to beautiful locations and experiences the culture firsthand. While Eat Pray Love is a vibes movie, there is a plot. It revolves around Roberts’ Liz Gilbert, a woman suffering from a midlife crisis.

With a seemingly perfect life, Liz divorces her husband (Billy Crudup), engages in an affair with a young actor (James Franco), and sets off on a globe-trotting mission of self-discovery. Liz samples delicious cuisine in Italy, learns about the power of prayer in India, and gains another shot at love in Bali. It doesn’t get much better than hanging out with the legendary rom-com queen in exotic locations.

Stream Eat Pray Love on Netflix.

How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

It’s remarkable how far How to Train Your Dragon, one of the best kids movies on Netflix, has come since 2010. The film’s success spawned a billion-dollar franchise, with two sequels and one live-action film set for 2025. Relive the magic of the first film before it leaves Netflix. In the village of Berk, a young Viking named Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) wishes to join his father, Stoik the Vast (Gerard Butler), in the town’s fight against dragons.

Though he’s deemed too small and weak to fight, Hiccup manages to shoot down the dragon Night Fury, but elects to keep it alive. Hiccup later ventures into the forest and finds Night Fury unable to fly because of his injuries. Instead of killing it, Hiccup befriends Night Fury and nicknames it Toothless. However, their newfound friendship does not sit well with the villagers, forcing Hiccup to protect Toothless and convince his people that dragons don’t have to be the enemy.

Stream How to Train Your Dragon on Netflix.

In the Line of Fire (1993)

Considering Clint Eastwood (The Mule) is still directing films at the age of 93, the fact he starred in In the Line of Fire 30 years ago is an unfathomable accomplishment. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, In the Line of Fire stars Eastwood as the cynical Frank Horrigan, a former Secret Service Agent who failed to protect President John F. Kennedy on the day of his assassination. This stain on Frank’s career has tormented him for decades.

However, Frank receives a shot at redemption when he learns about a future assassination attempt against the current president by a mystery man named Booth (John Malkovich), who taunts Frank over the phone about his career mistakes. Frank is then assigned to the current president. Determined to save the president, Frank sets off on a manhunt and goes toe-to-toe with Booth in this invigorating 1990s action thriller.

Stream In the Line of Fire on Netflix.

