3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in October 2024

October is the start of spooky season, but you wouldn’t know it from Netflix’s programming slate for the month. The world’s most popular streamer has next to zero original movies and shows devoted to all the things that go bump in the night. And no, the next season of Love is Blind doesn’t qualify.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything good streaming, though. In fact, there’s a plethora of options available for even the most discerning Netflix subscriber. We’ve selected three shows that are the standouts in October and the ones that should be added to your Netflix queue pronto.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (October 10)

My grandmother always said to me, “If at first you don’t succeed, try again.” Or was that Marge Simpson? Anyway, that old adage is especially relevant for the Tomb Raider franchise, which has struggled to find consistent success outside of its excellent video games. It’s been over 20 years since Angelina Jolie first donned Lara’s too-short cargo shorts, and since then, it’s just been one miss after another.

The drought may be over as Crystal Dynamics, Tomb Raider’s video game publisher, is joining forces with Netflix to bring Lara into a whole new dimension: an animated series. That’s right, Lara will be dodging jewel thieves, dangerous criminals, and assorted shady characters in an eight-episode first season. Hayley Atwell follows in the footsteps of Jolie and reboot star Alicia Vikander, giving voice to one of the most iconic female action heroes ever created.

The Diplomat (October 31)

I admit, I slept on The Diplomat when it was first premiered in April 2023. But a delayed watch this past summer converted me into a fan. The political drama/international thriller/marriage comedy was tremendous fun, and lead stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell had great chemistry as married couple Kate and Hal Wyler, who can’t stand one another, but still care about the other while navigating complex geopolitical issues like warfare in the Middle East and succession woes in the White House.

Not a lot is known about the second season except that it will most likely follow up on that explosive finale. And I do mean that literally, as a car bomb detonated near poor Hal. Did he make it out OK? Or will Kate finally be free to follow through on the affair she’s been having with Austin Dennison, the charming U.K. foreign secretary who is just as ambitious as Kate is. Whatever happens, there’s sure to be more action sequences, more humorous banter, and more Keri Russell, which is always a good thing.

Heartstopper (October 3)

Sometimes, too much of a good thing can be bad. And just like eating one too many sweets after dinner, season 2 of Heartstopper overdosed on what made season 1 so good: it’s delicate rendering of a tentative romance between British teens Nick and Charlie. Fortunately, it appears season 3 of the hit series seems to have gone back to basics and will focus on what it does best: creating an idealized portrait of falling in love for the first time.

The two main leads, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, have become more high-profile than when the series started in 2022. Connor is about to appear on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet, while Locke is currently starring in the wickedly fun MCU series Agatha All Along. Both are sure to bring new fans to the show, which will undoubtedly have brightly colored visuals and a killer indie pop soundtrack to satisfy Gen Z and aging Gen Xers alike.