 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment

3 Netflix shows we can’t wait to see in October 2024

By
A woman hold flowers in The Diplomat.
Netflix

October is the start of spooky season, but you wouldn’t know it from Netflix’s programming slate for the month. The world’s most popular streamer has next to zero original movies and shows devoted to all the things that go bump in the night. And no, the next season of Love is Blind doesn’t qualify.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t anything good streaming, though. In fact, there’s a plethora of options available for even the most discerning Netflix subscriber. We’ve selected three shows that are the standouts in October and the ones that should be added to your Netflix queue pronto.

Recommended Videos

Need more recommendations? Check out the best new shows to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Related

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (October 10)

Lara Croft and a man explore a cave in Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.
Netflix

My grandmother always said to me, “If at first you don’t succeed, try again.” Or was that Marge Simpson? Anyway, that old adage is especially relevant for the Tomb Raider franchise, which has struggled to find consistent success outside of its excellent video games. It’s been over 20 years since Angelina Jolie first donned Lara’s too-short cargo shorts, and since then, it’s just been one miss after another.

The drought may be over as Crystal Dynamics, Tomb Raider’s video game publisher, is joining forces with Netflix to bring Lara into a whole new dimension: an animated series. That’s right, Lara will be dodging jewel thieves, dangerous criminals, and assorted shady characters in an eight-episode first season. Hayley Atwell follows in the footsteps of Jolie and reboot star Alicia Vikander, giving voice to one of the most iconic female action heroes ever created.

The Diplomat (October 31)

I admit, I slept on The Diplomat when it was first premiered in April 2023. But a delayed watch this past summer converted me into a fan. The political drama/international thriller/marriage comedy was tremendous fun, and lead stars Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell had great chemistry as married couple Kate and Hal Wyler, who can’t stand one another, but still care about the other while navigating complex geopolitical issues like warfare in the Middle East and succession woes in the White House.

Not a lot is known about the second season except that it will most likely follow up on that explosive finale. And I do mean that literally, as a car bomb detonated near poor Hal. Did he make it out OK? Or will Kate finally be free to follow through on the affair she’s been having with Austin Dennison, the charming U.K. foreign secretary who is just as ambitious as Kate is. Whatever happens, there’s sure to be more action sequences, more humorous banter, and more Keri Russell, which is always a good thing.

Heartstopper (October 3)

Two teen boys talk in Heartstopper.
Netflix

Sometimes, too much of a good thing can be bad. And just like eating one too many sweets after dinner, season 2 of Heartstopper overdosed on what made season 1 so good: it’s delicate rendering of a tentative romance between British teens Nick and Charlie. Fortunately, it appears season 3 of the hit series seems to have gone back to basics and will focus on what it does best: creating an idealized portrait of falling in love for the first time.

The two main leads, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, have become more high-profile than when the series started in 2022. Connor is about to appear on Broadway in Romeo + Juliet, while Locke is currently starring in the wickedly fun MCU series Agatha All Along. Both are sure to bring new fans to the show, which will undoubtedly have brightly colored visuals and a killer indie pop soundtrack to satisfy Gen Z and aging Gen Xers alike.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (September 20-22)
Two men stare at a woman in The Circle.

It's late September, and no matter who you are, summer is definitely over. If you're a student, school is back in session. If you're a worker, your vacation days are probably all used up until Christmas. And if you're a baby, well, I'm amazed you're reading this right now.

Weekends still provide a relief from it all, though, and what better way to unwind and relax than by watching a good movie from the comfort of your sofa. These three movies on Netflix aren't classics, but they do a good job of transporting you away from your worries, if only for a couple of hours.

Read more
The 50 best shows on Netflix in September 2024
Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig in Heels.

Adding the best new shows to stream from other networks and even other streamers has paid big dividends for Netflix in 2024. That's one of the reasons why long-canceled series like Prison Break have suddenly become breakout hits again. This week, we'll see if Netflix can work its magic again on Heels, a professional wrestling drama that ran for two seasons on Starz. Fans of the show are hoping that Heels' new home on Netflix could lead to a third season. But that might be a long shot.

Netflix also has a new original animated series this week called Twilight of the Gods, and it's one of the most bloody shows since Blue Eye Samurai. The former doesn't have the emotional resonance of the latter, but Twilight of the Gods does have plenty of no-holds-barred action.

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (September 2024)
Johnny Depp in Black Mass.

There are some extreme choices for Netflix subscribers this week. Older audiences may gravitate toward the 2015 mob drama Black Mass, which has joined the list of the most popular movies on Netflix. It's arguably more popular now than it was in theaters, and Black Mass also happens to boast an impressive cast including Johnny Depp, Benedict Cumberbatch, Joel Edgerton, Jesse Plemons, and Kevin Bacon.

On Saturday, September 21, Netflix is adding The Garfield Movie, an animated film that premiered earlier this year. That's clearly the family-friendly pick of the week, and a consolation prize because The Super Mario Bros. Movie is leaving Netflix at the end of the month.

Read more