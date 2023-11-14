Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Netflix is entering the world of live sports with The Netflix Cup, which combines F1 and the PGA Tour for a new and innovative golf event. Four drivers from Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive will join forces with four golfers from Netflix’s Full Swing in a golf competition at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event kicks off an important week in Vegas, which will host the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2023.

Four pairs – one F1 driver and one PGA Tour golfer – will participate in The Netflix Cup. There will be two eight-hole matches. The winners of Match 1 and Match 2 will compete in the final playoff for a chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup. Which team will win the championship? Find out how to watch The Netflix Cup below.

How to watch The Netflix Cup on Netflix

The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on November 14. The four-person announce team includes sportscaster Kay Adams, PGA golfer Joel Dahmen, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Bert Kreischer. With this event, Netflix continues to bolster its sports programming. The streamer covers Formula 1 (Formula 1: Drive to Survive), golf (Full Swing), football (Quarterback), and tennis (Break Point). Upon their debuts, many of these shows became some of the most popular TV shows on Netflix.

How much does it cost?

Netflix is about to get more expensive, again. The streamer recently announced monthly prices for some of its subscription plans will increase. Standard with ads remains at $7 per month. This ad-supported plan allows subscribers to access nearly every movie and TV show on the service.

Standard also remains at the same price of $15 per month. Standard features unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games on two supported devices. Premium will increase from $20 per month to $23 per month. Premium allows users to watch unlimited programs on six supported devices. The Basic plan is not being offered to new customers. However, current Basic members will not have to pay $12 a month to continue their subscription.

Who will be participating in The Netflix Cup?

The four teams in The Netflix Cup:

Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) and Rickie Fowler

Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) and Justin Thomas

Alex Albon (Williams Racing) and Max Homa

Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team) and Collin Morikawa

In Match 1, Norris and Fowler will face Sainz and Thomas. In Match 2, Albon and Homa will play Gasly and Morikawa. The winner of Match 1 and Match 2 will advance to the final hole to determine the champion.

Each match will follow scramble format rules. Each player on each team will hit a tee shot. Then, the teams will select one of their two balls to play, and both players will hit a ball from that spot. The winners of the final hole will be the first Netflix Cup champions.

