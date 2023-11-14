 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Netflix Cup live stream: how to watch the live golf event

Dan Girolamo
By

Netflix is entering the world of live sports with The Netflix Cup, which combines F1 and the PGA Tour for a new and innovative golf event. Four drivers from Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive will join forces with four golfers from Netflix’s Full Swing in a golf competition at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event kicks off an important week in Vegas, which will host the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2023.

Four pairs – one F1 driver and one PGA Tour golfer – will participate in The Netflix Cup. There will be two eight-hole matches. The winners of Match 1 and Match 2 will compete in the final playoff for a chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup. Which team will win the championship? Find out how to watch The Netflix Cup below.

Recommended Videos

How to watch The Netflix Cup on Netflix

The Netflix Cup will stream live on Netflix beginning at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on November 14. The four-person announce team includes sportscaster Kay Adams, PGA golfer Joel Dahmen, former NFL star Marshawn Lynch, and comedian Bert Kreischer. With this event, Netflix continues to bolster its sports programming. The streamer covers Formula 1 (Formula 1: Drive to Survive), golf (Full Swing), football (Quarterback), and tennis (Break Point). Upon their debuts, many of these shows became some of the most popular TV shows on Netflix.

How much does it cost?

Netflix is about to get more expensive, again. The streamer recently announced monthly prices for some of its subscription plans will increase. Standard with ads remains at $7 per month. This ad-supported plan allows subscribers to access nearly every movie and TV show on the service.

Related

Standard also remains at the same price of $15 per month. Standard features unlimited ad-free movies, TV shows, and mobile games on two supported devices. Premium will increase from $20 per month to $23 per month. Premium allows users to watch unlimited programs on six supported devices. The Basic plan is not being offered to new customers. However, current Basic members will not have to pay $12 a month to continue their subscription.

Who will be participating in The Netflix Cup?

Promo poster for The Netflix Cup.
Netflix

The four teams in The Netflix Cup:

  • Lando Norris (McLaren Racing) and Rickie Fowler
  • Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) and Justin Thomas
  • Alex Albon (Williams Racing) and Max Homa
  • Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team) and Collin Morikawa
In Match 1, Norris and Fowler will face Sainz and Thomas. In Match 2, Albon and Homa will play Gasly and Morikawa. The winner of Match 1 and Match 2 will advance to the final hole to determine the champion.

Each match will follow scramble format rules. Each player on each team will hit a tee shot. Then, the teams will select one of their two balls to play, and both players will hit a ball from that spot. The winners of the final hole will be the first Netflix Cup champions.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: watch the NFL for free
Three Eagles players celebrate in the end zone.

The best game in the NFC on Sunday afternoon will be in Philadelphia when the Eagles play host to the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on November 5. Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call the game from the booth for Fox, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.

The Cowboys (5-2) are out to prove they belong in the discussion of the best team in the NFC. Dallas has not beaten an NFC team with a record above .500 this season. It will have that chance on Sunday against the Eagles (7-1), who sit at the top of the NFC with one loss. The Eagles are arguably the most complete team in the NFL and have a great chance to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

Read more
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: watch the NFL for free
Travis Kelce runs away from a linebacker while holding the ball on the football field.

Two of the best teams in the NFL will square off in Europe as part of the NFL's 2023 International Series. Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT on November 5. Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, Dan Orlovsky, Sarah Walsh, and Stacey Dales will call the game on NFL Network.

The Dolphins (6-2) and Chiefs (6-2) are two teams with Super Bowl aspirations. This could be the first of two meetings since there's a strong possibility they will have a rematch in the playoffs. One player looking to make an impact early and often is Miami's Tyreek Hill, who leads all wide receivers in catches and touchdowns. Hill played his first six seasons with the Chiefs before being traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason.

Read more
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream: Watch the race for free
A pack of cars racing in Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Formula 1 74th World Championship is back today with the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen once again on pole. The race is being broadcast on ESPN2 in the United States, but there are other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Brazilian Grand Prix live stream. Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 live stream and some tricks to watch Formula 1 for free.
Watch the free F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream

The Brazilian Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that a Austrian person currently in the U.S. would want to watch the race with a Austrian commentary and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more