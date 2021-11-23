Spotify has long been the king of the playlists in the streaming music universe, and now that is has partnered with Netflix, you’ll also have access to dozens of official playlists and soundtracks for shows like La Casa De Papel (Money Heist), Narcos: Mexico, Outer Banks, Squid Game, tick, tick… Boom!, and Cowboy Bebop. You’ll find them starting November 23 on Spotify’s new Netflix hub, or simply by searching for “netflix.”

The Netflix hub, which is available on both free and premium price plans, will also be home to several Netflix-focused podcasts, like Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 Would Recommend, and The Crown: The Official Podcast.

It’s not the first time that Spotify and Netflix have cooperated. Spotify had previously released an enhanced album experience for the Netflix Western The Harder They Fall, featuring a soundtrack that was overseen by Jay-Z. There was also a content destination for La Casa De Papel, Part 5 Volume 2. Both of these collections can now be found in the Netflix hub.

Curious which Netflix shows might make their way into the Spotify audio collection? Netflix’s new Top 10 website could be a good bellwether to keep an eye on (or you could just take careful note of our Netflix roundups like the best shows on Netflix or the best movies on Netflix).

Consider the Netflix hub one more arrow in Spotify’s quiver as it does everything it can to keep competitors like Apple Music and Amazon Music at bay. If it proves popular on Spotify, you can bet Apple and Amazon will consider similar features for their music services given that they too operate streaming video services that they can leverage. Ted Lasso playlists, anyone?

Along with new content, Spotify has also been tweaking its features. You can now block people from following you on Spotify, and the mobile app finally has synchronized lyrics, a feature that subscribers had been asking for. Though when the company will finally make good on its promise to debut a Hi-Fi streaming option is anyone’s guess.

