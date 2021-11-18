  1. Mobile

Spotify finally adds real-time lyrics support to its mobile apps

Michael Allison
By

Spotify is finally joining up with Apple and Google in offering lyrics support in its music streaming app. After just over a year of testing in a handful of international markets, the company today announced the global rollout of lyrics support to all of its apps for both free and premium subscribers.

“Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe. So after iterating and testing, we’ve created an experience that’s simple and interactive — and even shareable. By partnering with Musixmatch, we’re bringing song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks,” Spotify announced on Thursday.

Lyrics are available on the company’s mobile, desktop, web, and TV apps. Accessing them is done from the Now Playing screen, no matter which platform you’re using. If you’re on mobile, a swipe-up gesture on the Now Playing screen will show you scrolling lyrics that change as the song plays. For desktop, there’ll be a microphone icon visible on the Now Playing bar that does pretty much the same.

In the place of proper lyrics, Spotify had previously supported “behind the lyrics.” This feature provided lyrics interspersed with trivia about the song. It was nice to have for people who wanted to know what headspace their favorite artists were in when writing a certain song, but it was not as useful as simply having access to lyrics for a singalong with some friends. That feature is now being retired, the company confirmed to TechCrunch.

With proper lyrics support, Spotify is now on par with Apple Music, which offers the same feature, and ahead of Google’s YouTube Music, which has a static lyrics feature. It’ll be harder for any company to peel away subscribers from rivals as feature gaps lessen, so bundling via umbrella programs like Apple One and Pixel Pass will likely play a bigger role in swaying the undecided.

Editors' Recommendations

MultiVersus brings Warner Bros. characters to Smash Bros.-style platform fighter

Characters fight in Thymiscara in MultiVersus.

LG adds Nvidia GeForce Now gaming to select 2021 smart TVs

Nvidia GeForce Now on LG TVs.

Twitter update will help keep tweets from disappearing while they are being read

Twitter had made several feature changes. Credits: Twitter official.

Apple will now let you fix your own iPhone in win for right-to-repair campaigners

iPhone 13 Pro style shot.

The best gifts for Mac users: 8 peripherals to complete your setup

apple macbook pro review 2021 11

The best gifts for Nintendo Switch owners

OLED Nintendo Switch

Best Dell Black Friday deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

Best gaming PC Black Friday deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021

Best gaming PC deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday gaming PC deals 2021

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Black Friday Gaming Deals 2021

We can’t believe how cheap this Alienware gaming headset is today

dell alienware 71 gaming headset black friday deal 7 1

Best Black Friday TV Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

best black friday tv deals dt production

This 50-inch 4K TV is only $199 at Walmart (yes, you read that right)

50 inch sceptre 4k tv deal walmart cyber monday sale 2019