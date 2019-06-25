Don’t let spotty Wi-Fi keep you from Spotify. Here's how to download your songs

Share

Spotify is the best thing since sliced bread — at least, according to us. It’s affordable, touts one of the largest catalogs of on-demand music in town, and offers customers the option to download individual tracks and entire playlists for offline listening.

Before you can start downloading songs from Spotify, you need three things: a) a Spotify Premium subscription to activate the download button; b) a connection to the internet to download the tracks; and c) a computer or mobile device to store them on.

All set? Let’s get to work.

Desktop

Step 1: When viewing a curated playlist you’d like to download, click the button marked Follow, which is located directly to the right of the Play button. Otherwise, the download option will not be available.

Step 2: Next, toggle the Download slider in the upper-right corner of any playlist. The playlist will start to download, but keep in mind that it may take a little while depending on how large the playlist is.

Once saved, the playlist will be accessible from within the “Playlists” pane on the left. Sadly, unlike on mobile, you currently cannot download albums or podcasts on your desktop — only playlists.

Setting your desktop to Offline Mode

You can listen to your downloaded music whenever you lose connection to the internet, but if you want to manually set your desktop to Offline Mode, follow the steps below.

MacOS

Launch Spotify. Click Spotify in the application toolbar. Select Offline Mode from the drop-down menu.

Windows

Launch Spotify. Click the three horizontal dots in the upper-left corner. Scroll over File. Select Offline Mode.

Mobile

To download an album or playlist

Toggle the the Download slider in the upper-right corner of an album or playlist, directly above the song list. Once downloaded, your music will be accessible from within the Playlists or Albums pane on the left.

Note: You don’t have to be following a playlist or an album in order to download it on your mobile device.

To download a podcast

Step 1: When viewing a podcast like Trends with Benefits, tap the three horizontal dots in the upper-right corner — or the three vertical dots, if using an Android device — to access the info pane.

Step 2: Next, tap Manage Downloads.

Step 3: A download icon will appear beside each episode, allowing you to pick and choose which you’d like to download. You can also tap the three horizontal dots to the right of individual episodes and select Download if you prefer a quicker method.

Setting your mobile device to Offline Mode

You can listen to your downloaded music whenever you lose connection to the internet, but if you want to manually set your smartphone or tablet to Offline Mode, follow the steps below.

Tap Your Library in the bottom-right corner of Spotify. Tap the Setting cog in the upper-right corner. Tap Playback. Toggle the Offline slider at the top.

Troubleshooting

Unable to download additional songs? It could be because you’ve hit the 3,333-songs-per-device limit. If that’s the case, consider removing a playlist from your offline listening library. It will free up space for the tracks you’re trying to download.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that you’re only allowed to download songs on three devices at a time. Try to add more and you’ll hit a dead end.