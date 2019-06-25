Digital Trends
Music

How to download songs from Spotify

Don’t let spotty Wi-Fi keep you from Spotify. Here's how to download your songs

By and

Spotify is the best thing since sliced bread — at least, according to us. It’s affordable, touts one of the largest catalogs of on-demand music in town, and offers customers the option to download individual tracks and entire playlists for offline listening.

Before you can start downloading songs from Spotify, you need three things: a) a Spotify Premium subscription to activate the download button; b) a connection to the internet to download the tracks; and c) a computer or mobile device to store them on.

All set? Let’s get to work.

Desktop

Step 1: When viewing a curated playlist you’d like to download, click the button marked Follow, which is located directly to the right of the Play button. Otherwise, the download option will not be available.

how to download songs from spotify

Step 2: Next, toggle the Download slider in the upper-right corner of any playlist. The playlist will start to download, but keep in mind that it may take a little while depending on how large the playlist is.

how to download songs from spotify spotifydownloading

Once saved, the playlist will be accessible from within the “Playlists” pane on the left. Sadly, unlike on mobile, you currently cannot download albums or podcasts on your desktop — only playlists.

Setting your desktop to Offline Mode

You can listen to your downloaded music whenever you lose connection to the internet, but if you want to manually set your desktop to Offline Mode, follow the steps below.

MacOS

  1. Launch Spotify.
  2. Click Spotify in the application toolbar.
  3. Select Offline Mode from the drop-down menu.

Windows

  1. Launch Spotify.
  2. Click the three horizontal dots in the upper-left corner.
  3. Scroll over File.
  4. Select Offline Mode.

Mobile

To download an album or playlist

Toggle the the Download slider in the upper-right corner of an album or playlist, directly above the song list. Once downloaded, your music will be accessible from within the Playlists or Albums pane on the left.

Note: You don’t have to be following a playlist or an album in order to download it on your mobile device.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobiledownload

To download a podcast

Step 1: When viewing a podcast like Trends with Benefits, tap the three horizontal dots in the upper-right corner — or the three vertical dots, if using an Android device — to access the info pane.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobilepodcast

Step 2: Next, tap Manage Downloads.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobilepodcastdownload

Step 3: A download icon will appear beside each episode, allowing you to pick and choose which you’d like to download. You can also tap the three horizontal dots to the right of individual episodes and select Download if you prefer a quicker method.

how to download songs from spotify spotifymobilequick

Setting your mobile device to Offline Mode

You can listen to your downloaded music whenever you lose connection to the internet, but if you want to manually set your smartphone or tablet to Offline Mode, follow the steps below.

  1. Tap Your Library in the bottom-right corner of Spotify.
  2. Tap the Setting cog in the upper-right corner.
  3. Tap Playback.
  4. Toggle the Offline slider at the top.

Troubleshooting

Unable to download additional songs? It could be because you’ve hit the 3,333-songs-per-device limit. If that’s the case, consider removing a playlist from your offline listening library. It will free up space for the tracks you’re trying to download.

It’s also worth keeping in mind that you’re only allowed to download songs on three devices at a time. Try to add more and you’ll hit a dead end.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to use Netflix's secret category codes to find what you want to watch
Up Next

How to download iPadOS on your iPad
cambridge audio melomania 1 news black 01
Home Theater

Cambridge Audio’s earbuds have nearly twice AirPods’ juice for $40 less

Cambridge Audio announced its first pair of true wireless headphones. Called the Melomania 1, the tiny in-ears feature nine hours of battery life, and up to 45 hours with the included charging case.
Posted By Parker Hall
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost, you will want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Parker Hall
iphone user guide manual topics page feature
Mobile

Master your newly updated iPhone with the best iOS 13 tips and tricks

The iOS 13 public beta is here. But there's a lot of new and confusing features to dive into in iOS 13. Don't flounder around looking for them -- here's a list of useful iOS 13 tips and tricks to get you started.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best podcasts
Mobile

From true crime to comedy, here's our list of the best podcasts around

When you aren’t in the music mood, podcasts can be your ear candy. Whether you love to stay up-to-date on the latest news or want to know what’s happening in sports, you’ll find something on our must-listen-to podcast roundup.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
how to use waze 2019 feature image
Mobile

Crowdsourced interactive mapping app Waze gives you the lowdown on traffic

Waze is a free, ad-supported interactive navigation app with benefits. It calculates routes using social media crowdsourcing to alert you to current traffic conditions. Wazers act as the road's eyes and ears to alert other travelers.
Posted By Jackie Dove
theres no good reason to buy apples new airpods apple oped head
Home Theater

The best Apple AirPod accessories can extend your high-end earbuds' life span

It might seem a bit strange to buy an accessory for an accessory, but sometimes you need a little something extra, like a case, cover, or transmitter, to get the most out of your Apple AirPods.
Posted By Will Nicol
radiohead releases 18 hours of material after hacker demands ransom thom yorke
Music

Radiohead releases 18 hours of material to torpedo hacker’s ransom demand

A hacker who stole 18 hours' worth of unreleased Radiohead recordings was reportedly demanding $150,000 in exchange for its return. But instead of paying up, frontman Thom York and the other band members had a better idea.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Music

The best free music download sites that are totally legal

Finding music that is both free and legal to download can be difficult. We've hand-picked a selection of the best free music download sites for you to legally download your next favorite album.
Posted By Parker Hall
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Home Theater

Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has a bunch. For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stack of cash, this list is your ultimate guide. Check out our picks for the best headphones under $100.
Posted By Parker Hall
YouTube Photo
Computing

YouTube’s new HD music videos let you relive your youth in vivid detail

Relive your youth in vivid detail with YouTube's new HD music videos. The video sharing website will be converting your favorite, decades-old music videos from SD to HD and the first hundred of them are available to watch right now.
Posted By Anita George
amazon fire tv edition with dolby vision news toshiba hbo
Home Theater

Amazon takes on Roku with new Fire TV Edition TVs supporting Dolby Vision

Amazon has announced new Fire TV Edition TVs with Dolby Vision support, which should allow for impressive HDR contrast from a growing collection of Dolby Vision content. The company has also announced a pop up at the Dolby Soho space in New…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek forms, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
mqa universal music group deal hi res audio man and woman listening to
Music

The best new music this week: The Raconteurs, Black Midi, and more

Looking for the best new music? Each week, we find the most compelling new releases just for you. This week: New albums from The Raconteurs, Black Midi, Bedouine, Divino Niño, Fruit Bats, Holy Ghost!, and Hot Chip.
Posted By Parker Hall