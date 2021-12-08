  1. Home Theater

Chill with Spotify for free on Delta Airlines this holiday season

Simon Cohen
By

There’s some good news for Spotify listeners who are planning to take a trip this holiday season on Delta Airlines — you’ll be able to stream as much music as you like without paying the airline’s customary fees for Wi-Fi data. Delta won’t be playing Santa for long, as the free data period only lasts from December 8, 2021, to January 19, 2022.

To take advantage of the free data, all you need to do is connect your phone or tablet to the in-flight Wi-Fi system and then fire up your Spotify app. There’s only one caveat: Your aircraft needs to be equipped with Viasat for its data connectivity, and not every Delta flight has this gear.

Related:

If your flight is not one that uses Viasat, all is not lost. Delta and Spotify also make Spotify content available for free via the Delta Studio seatback entertainment systems on Delta aircraft. You’ll find a collection of the company’s favorite playlists and more than 40 different podcasts.

If your Delta flight doesn’t have Delta Studio entertainment systems either, or maybe you’re booked on another airline, there’s still the universal option: Here’s how to download songs to your phone or computer from Spotify so you’ll have access to them even with no data connection whatsoever. You’ll need a Spotify Premium account for this, but if your device has enough room, you’ll be able to carry a ton of music with you — likely more than enough to get you through your holiday travel plans, whether they include family or just a much-needed return to seeing the world outside your own home.

Spotify and Delta isn’t the only tunes-in-the-sky partnership. In 2019, American Airlines and Apple announced that passengers on American’s Viasat flights could stream Apple Music for free on select flights.

Editors' Recommendations

Sonos adds Dolby Atmos Music and hi-res audio support for Amazon Music

Man holding the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

The most common Roku problems and how to fix them

Roku home screen on theTCL 6-Series model R648 Roku TV.

8 true wireless earbuds that won’t break the bank this holiday season

JLab Go Air Pop in rose.

The best on-demand streaming services

Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How to choose an Ethernet cable

NASA launches new tech to better track near-Earth asteroids

Diagram showing the orbits of 2,200 potentially hazardous objects as calculated by JPL’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies (CNEOS). Highlighted is the orbit of the double asteroid Didymos, the target of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirect

Best Chromebook deals for December 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Check out the science heading to the ISS on the next SpaceX Crew Dragon flight

An astronaut's socks.

Watch Spotify’s tour of its plush U.S. headquarters

watch spotifys tour of its plush us headquarters spotify manhattan refurb

This unlocked iPhone 12 Pro deal is better than its Black Friday price

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones today

Sony - WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones - Black

Hurry! This Dell Windows 11 laptop is just $250 today

best laptop deals dell inspiron 15 7000 01