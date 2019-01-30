Digital Trends
Home Theater

Apple Music subscribers can listen and watch for free on American Airlines

Simon Cohen
By
apple music american airlines takes flight on playlist animation 1 01302019 big jpg large

If you’re an Apple Music subscriber and a frequent flyer, you’ve now got a new reason to book your next flight with American Airlines. The two companies have just announced a partnership, that gives passengers free Wi-Fi access to their Apple Music accounts, on all domestic flights equipped with the Viasat Wi-Fi service.

Ordinarily, passengers on Wi-Fi equipped planes have to pay for any use of that service, making it expensive for something like streaming music, and prohibitive for watching videos. By making the data portion free, Apple Music subscribers no longer need to worry about loading up their phones with their favorite tracks before grabbing their taxi to the airport.

“For most travelers, having music to listen to on the plane is just as important as anything they pack in their suitcases,” Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music said in a press release. “With the addition of Apple Music on American flights, we are excited that customers can now enjoy their music in even more places. Subscribers can stream all their favorite songs and artists in the air, and continue to listen to their personal library offline, giving them everything they need to truly sit back, relax and enjoy their flight.”

The free service begins Friday, February 1, and Apple is offering a quick and easy way to sign up for a free three-month trial of Apple Music if you’re not already a subscriber. This offer may help Apple solidify its domestic lead over rival Spotify: Apple’s subscriber base grew larger than Spotify’s in the U.S. in July. The service now has about half of the Spotify’s subscriber count globally at roughly 40 million members.

Until recently, American Airline’s domestic Wi-Fi offering was a slow, ground-based service provided by Gogo internet. Last year, the company signed an agreement to have Viasat Wi-Fi — a much faster satellite-to-aircraft system — installed on 100 new Airbus A321neo planes it had ordered. Here’s the current state of the airline’s domestic fleet in terms of Viasat Wi-Fi, according to ThePointsGuy.com:

  • Airbus A319 (legacy AA aircraft): 23 out of 32 (72 percent)
  • Airbus A321: 131 out of 219 complete (60 percent)
  • Boeing 737-800: 210 out of 304 complete (69 percent)
  • Boeing 737 MAX 8: all 20 have been delivered with ViaSat installed (100 percent)

American Airlines previously stated it plans to have 100 percent of its aircraft upgraded by the end of 2019, so there’s a good chance your next domestic flight will be compatible with free access to Apple Music.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's how to disable FaceTime on your Apple iPhone and Mac
Up Next

Google Chrome will soon save you from misspelled look-alike URLs
Klipsch WiSA audio system
Home Theater

Everything to know about WiSA, the wireless home theater technology

Although WiSA has been around for several years, you may not have heard of this wireless home theater technology. What is WiSA, and why should you care? We have all of these answers and more, in our WiSA explainer.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Astell & Kern AK Jr
Home Theater

The best MP3 players of 2018 cram tons of music into a small package

Want to go for a run, but your phone is weighing you down? Don't sweat it. Can't fit your whole music library on your smartphone? No worries. Check out our list of the best MP3 players, and find one that works for you.
Posted By Parker Hall
mqa universal music group deal hi res audio man and woman listening to
Music

The best new music this week: Júníus Meyvant, Twain, and more

Looking for the best new music? Each week, we find the most compelling new releases just for you. This week: Júníus Meyvant, Twain, White Fence, and Better Oblivion Community Center.
Posted By Parker Hall
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
ELAC Uni-Fi UB5 review
Home Theater

From home theater to home studio, these are the best speakers you can buy

Whether you’re looking for a spiffy surround sound setup or a small system to listen to Spotify, a great pair of speakers can make all the difference. These are the best speakers in all shapes and sizes.
Posted By Parker Hall
vizio airplay 2
Home Theater

Vizio opens beta sign-ups for SmartCast 3.0 with AirPlay 2

At CES 2019, we learned that several major TV manufacturers would be adding AirPlay 2 compatibility to their lineups. Vizio was among this small list, and will be launching the feature as part of its SmartCast 3.0 beta.
Posted By Simon Cohen
fluance ai60 speakers bamboo 5 1
Home Theater

Fluance’s Ai60 powered speakers are a cheap, convenient way to jam out

We've been fans of Fluance's affordable turntables ever since we first spent time with them. Now the company is back with a pair of affordable powered bookshelf speakers that bring the same great looks (and sound) to your tunes.
Posted By Parker Hall
best streaming TV service
Movies & TV

Do you have questions about Hulu? We’ve got all the answers

Not sure which Hulu subscription is right for you? We're here to help. This is your complete guide to Hulu and Hulu with Live TV, including content offerings for each service, pricing, internet requirements, and more.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brie Barbee
what is espn plus 6 0 for ios apple tv screenshot 001
Movies & TV

ESPN Plus is a great sports companion. Here's everything you need to know

ESPN's streaming service, ESPN Plus, arrived in 2018. Despite appearances, ESPN Plus isn't a replacement for your ESPN cable channels, and it differs from other streaming apps in a few key ways. We answer all your questions in this guide.
Posted By Simon Cohen, Kris Wouk
Tom Brady Super Bowl AI Swarm Intelligence Sports Betting
Home Theater

The Rams will play the Patriots in Super Bowl 2019. Here’s how to watch online

The New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams are set to face each other at Super Bowl 2019, and if you have an internet connection, there are plenty of ways to watch the drama unfold.
Posted By Will Nicol
jaybird run xt news featured
Home Theater

Jaybird’s Run XT true wireless headphones withstand rain, sweat, and more

Headphone maker Jaybird has announced the latest version of its sport-focused true wireless earbuds. Called the Run XT, the new model features an IPX7 rating, which means they're good for up to 1 meter of water immersion.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones under $100 header
Home Theater

You really can't go wrong with the best headphones under $50

It's just not worth it to spend your holiday bonus on a pair of headphones if you're likely to lose them anyway. We've put together a handy list of the best earbuds and headphones available for under $50 so you can save that green.
Posted By Parker Hall
ifa-2018-samsung-8k-qled
Home Theater

Samsung’s new 8K display chip could shrink bezel sizes to nothing

As the 8K revolution gets underway, Samsung is looking to a new display chip to improve the way 8K TVs perform, and how they can be built. By reducing the components needed, it could yield TVs that have virtually no bezel.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Ryan Waniata