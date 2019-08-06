Music

Need to cut some expenses? Here’s how to cancel Spotify Premium

Josh Levenson
By

Spotify Premium is an indispensable service for people who stream a lot of music, but some might find the price of ad-free, impulse-driven listening — $10 a month, if you aren’t eligible for a reduction — a bit too steep after their one-month trial is up. If that sounds all too true, or you simply want to ditch the platform in favor of an alternative, we have some good news: Canceling Spotify Premium couldn’t be easier.

Keep in mind that you won’t be able to download music for offline use if you drop down to Spotify Free. You also won’t be able to stream audio at a higher bit rate or play any song on demand when using your mobile device, instead having to shuffle-playing an artist, album, or playlist. Nonetheless, if you’d like to prevent your subscription from automatically renewing at the end of the current period, read on.

How to cancel Spotify Premium on desktop

The first thing you’re going to want to do is fire up your browser of choice and head over to the Account Overview section on Spotify’s website. It shouldn’t be too difficult to find, but if you’re looking for the fastest route there just click here. If you aren’t signed in, pop in your username or email address and your password, then hit Log In. If all is well, Spotify will work is magic and redirect you to the page you need.

how to cancel spotify premium shopify 1

Now you’re at your account overview screen, select Subscription from the sidebar on the left. A box will then appear with information about your membership. Take note of the date your plan is set to renew, as you’ll be able to continue using premium up until then after you’ve canceled it. For us, that’s August 8, so we have no more than two day’s worth of use left. Once you’ve done that, click Change or Cancel.

how to cancel spotify premium sp censored 2

Now, scroll down to the bottom and locate the option entitled Spotify Free. It’s at the very bottom, above a feedback box, so jump right down there. Found it? Great — click the big Cancel Premium button next to it. Now all that’s left to do is confirm your decision by tapping Yes, CancelAgain, remember that your membership won’t terminate immediately. You’ll have through the date noted above to continue using it.

How to cancel Spotify Premium through the App Store

If you signed up for Spotify on your iPad or iPhone, there’s a good chance you opted to have Apple bill you right through the App Store, instead of prolonging the registration process by handing your credit card details over to Spotify itself. There’s no denying it’s a lot more convenient, but taking that route means you’ll need to cancel your Premium subscription in a slightly different way, using an iPad or iPhone.

So, what do you need to do? It’s simple. Dive into the Settings application on your iPad or iPhone, then select iTunes App Store. Done that? The next thing you’re going to want to do is check the Apple ID listed at the top of the screen — you need to make sure it’s the same one you used to register for Spotify Premium. If it isn’t, select the email address, hit Sign Out, then sign into the correct Apple ID.

Now you’re all sorted and using the right account, tap on the email address again (or for the first time, if you were signed into the correct one to boot), then select Subscriptions. A list of all your various different recurring payments will then appear. Simply select Spotify, then tap the button labeled Cancel Subscription. As soon as you click that, the renewal of your Premium membership will be terminated.

For the last time, remember that you have right through the date your next payment would have been due to continue using Premium. That means if you canceled it on August 3, but your membership isn’t scheduled to renew until July 2, you can use it up until then. Most importantly, when the clock strikes 12 a.m. on July 2, your account will be downgraded to Spotify Free, marking the end of the Premium subscription. That’s all there is to it!

