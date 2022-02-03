Spotify is one of the most popular music streaming services available, but if you decided to quit for Amazon Music or Apple Music, or if just don't want to use Spotify anymore for its common problems, then you'll have to delete your account. Additionally, if you're paying for Spotify Premium, then you'll have to cancel that first, too.

In this guide, we'll cover how to delete your Spotify account in a few simple steps. But do keep in mind, once you cancel and delete your account there's no going back. You'll lose all your playlists, and you can't sign up for the same username again if you decide to come back to the service.

Since the mobile versions of the app do not have the cancel feature, you'll need to do so on a PC or Mac or through your phone's web browser.

Cancel Spotify Premium first

If you're paying for Spotify premium, then as part of deleting your Spotify account, you'll have to cancel that subscription first.

Step 1: Visit the Spotify Account Settings page, and look for Available Plans on the side of the screen. Click it and scroll down to the Spotify Free section.

Step 2: After that, click Cancel Premium followed by Continue to Cancel. You'll be prompted once again, and will have to click Continue to Cancel as a confirmation.

Spotify will then finally let you cancel and you can click the Yes, Cancel button to finalize the deal. Note that your premium will still be active until the next billing date.

If you don't see an option to change your plan, your plan is associated with a partner company. To cancel, find their contact link on your account page under Payment.

Finally, if you're paying through iTunes, you can cancel following Apple's instructions. This uses the subscriptions settings on an iPhone, iPad, or another iOS device to change billing information.

Delete your Spotify account with support bot

Once Spotify Premium is canceled you can officially delete your Spotify account. Again, to do this, visit Spotify's support page. Due to the high volume of cancellations, on this page, you might be prompted to message the customer support team. Ignore it, and click the send message button. A support bot will pop up at the bottom of the screen to help you.

Step 1: In the support bot box, type in close my account. Once done, click the Continue to close/cancel my account option presented by the bot.

Step 2: Next up, click the close account link that the bot sends you. Answer as to why you want to cancel, and then confirm that you can indeed access the email on file. Finally, choose I understand and a request to close your account will be emailed to you.

Step 3: Look for an email from Spotify, and click the Close my account link. Clicking this link will shut down and close out your Spotify for good. The link is valid for 24 hours. If you don't click the link, after 24 hours you'll have to go through the process again.

Note that you'll also get a seven-day grace period. If you want to reactivate your Spotify, this will come as a link in a separate email after you finish canceling.

If you're wondering how long until Spotify deletes your account, then keep in mind that it's instantaneous as soon as you click the link. That's why you can always delete your Spotify account, and make a new one.

Delete your Spotify account manually

If you made your account recently and aren't a long-time Spotify subscriber, then chances are you won't be put through to a support bot to cancel your Spotify. Instead, you'll be taken straight to the cancel account page. You'll still need to cancel your Spotify premium first, but once you do, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: On the Spotify close account page, click the Close account button. It will be a five-step process. To begin, confirm your information and click Continue.

Step 2: Next up, check the I understand box. This warns you that you'll lose all your music, podcasts, playlists, followers, and username. An email will be sent to your email address associated with Spotify.

Step 3: Check your email for something from Spotify. Click the Close my Account link in the email to close your Spotify account for good. You'll get a confirmation email, and if you want to re-open your account, you can do so within seven days with the link in the confirmation.

With your Spotify now canceled, you might want to check out some of the other best music streaming services, like Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

