How to change your Yahoo password

In light of the many recent hacks and breaches that have made headlines over the past few years, it is more important than ever to have strong passwords for your email accounts. Failing to properly secure your email can lead to your info being shared and sold on the Dark Web, including your banking details, credit card info and Social Security number. With cybercrimes becoming more common and our institutions being caught unprepared, it is more important than ever to know your passwords and change them on a regular basis.

We’ve told you previously how to change your Gmail password to stay ahead of all the mischief happening on the web, but if you have a Yahoo account, it’s a great idea to update the password on there too, to make sure you’re doubly safe. It’s a good idea to change your passwords every few months or so — it’ll keep you ahead of the curve, and your personal information at minimal risk. Read on to find out how to set a new password for your Yahoo account and keep your data as safe as possible.

How to change your Yahoo password on desktop and mobile browsers

Step 1. Log into your Yahoo account security page as you would normally.

Step 2. Click Change Password.

Step 3. Enter your new password twice and click Continue. Be sure to use a brand-new password, too, and not one that could be easily compromised (like “password” or your birthday). Read our article on how to craft a great password if you’re unsure.

How to change your Yahoo password on Yahoo mobile app

Step 1: Click your profile icon in the upper left corner.

Step 2: Tap Account Info.

Step 3: Tap Security Settings.

Step 4: Enter your phone’s security code.

Step 5: Tap Change password.

Step 6: Tap I would like to change my password.

Step 7: Enter your new password twice to confirm and tap Continue.

That’s it. Your password will now be reset. Make sure that you log the password in a password managerLastPass and 1Pass are two great options. It can be difficult to regain access to your account if you forget the new password entirely.

