 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to password protect a Word document

By
how to make a resume in microsoft word macbook table
Digital Trends

Password protecting a Word file is a great way to add an extra layer of protection to your documents with sensitive data inside. It won't make it fullproof, but it will make it much harder for anyone to look at the contents of your files without finding out the password first.

Here's how to password protect a Word document.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

How to password protect a Word document

Word has a built-in password protection system you can use to quickly and effectively protect your files.

Step 1: Open the Word document that you want to secure with a password. Then, select File, followed by Info then Protect Document.

Password Protection activation in Word.
Digital Trends

Step 2: You can choose a few options to protect the file, from making it Read Only, so that it can no longer be edited, or you can control the changes that are allowed to be made to the document moving forward.

For our needs, though, you want to select Encrypt with Password.

Adding password to Word document.
Digital Trends

Step 3: Type in the password that you want the file to have. Take a serious note of the warning: If you lose the password you will almost certainly lose access to this file and it will be hard to recover. Take this moment to think of a memorable password, or better yet, note it down in your favorite password manager.

Step 4: When prompted, type the password in again. Make doubly sure you know what it is, then select OK.

Step 5: The file will now be password protected. Next time you try to open it, you'll be prompted to input the password. Type it in, select Enter or the OK button and you can use the file as normal.

How do I get Word?

If you don't have Word, you can use the online version for free, or you'll need to subscribe to Microsoft 365. It's only $5 a month and you get access to all the Office apps as part of that subscription, including Word.

Don't want to pay or want more more help? Check out our guide on how to get Word for free.

Learn more about how to use Word

Want to become even more of a Word wizard? Check out our guides on how to convert a PDF to Word, and our general beginner's guide to Word. It'll teach you everything you need to know to make the most of the world's most popular word processor.

Have enough of Word and want to break away from the Office apps? There are some great alternatives out there.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Konrad Krawczyk
Konrad Krawczyk
Former Digital Trends Contributor
Konrad covers desktops, laptops, tablets, sports tech and subjects in between for Digital Trends. Prior to joining DT, he…
How to add hyperlinks in Word
Word with linked text on a Windows laptop.

When you use Microsoft Word to create a document that you plan to share with others, you can go that extra mile by including hyperlinks. You can link to a web page, a file, a place in your document, or an email address. Your readers then simply click the link rather than take extras steps themselves.

Along with being helpful to your readers, links can be beneficial to you as well. They're great for checking your references, doing more research, opening another file, or navigating your document -- just select the link!

Read more
How to create a new team in Microsoft Teams
Example of Teams chat.

Few communication applications are as versatile as Microsoft Teams. Along with allowing you to send quick messages to teammates or launch a video chat, the software is fully integrated with Office 365 so you can optimize its performance. If you know how to use Microsoft Teams, you'll know that one of its most useful features is the ability to create a new team.

Knowing how to make a new team and how to properly organize teams makes it easy for a company to enhance productivity and streamline communication. When used effectively, Microsoft Teams is useful for both in-office and remote workers, ensuring everyone stays on the same page regardless of location.

Read more
How to add a watermark in Word
how to add a watermark in word confidential laptop table

Watermarks are helpful visuals for letting others know your document is confidential, private, or that it shouldn’t be copied. These types of images (usually text or a logo) display in the background of your document and are faded. This lets your audience read your document without distraction but still be aware of your watermark’s message.

If you use Microsoft Word, adding a watermark to documents is easy -- here's how.

Read more