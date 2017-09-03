How to change your Gmail password in five easy steps

Want to know how to change your Gmail password? You’ve come to the right place. We know how important it is to keep yourself secure online and regularly updating your passwords is a good way to do that, but with every site and service having their own method, it’s not always easy.

The first password that most people will want to change is for their email and for many, that means Gmail. Even if the client is one of the most popular in the world, with more than a billion users as of 2016, that doesn’t mean everyone knows their way around every nook and cranny.

To fix that, we’ve put together a quick and easy guide on how to change your Gmail password in a few easy steps.

Note: The Gmail mobile app doesn’t allow users to change their password without logging in to the full browser version of the website.

How to change your Gmail password

Step 1. Log into your Gmail account, and click the gear icon in the upper right-hand corner.

Step 2. Click “Settings.”

Step 3. Click “Accounts and Import” at the top.

Step 4: In the “Change Account Settings” section, click “Change password.”

Step 5: You’ll be prompted to re-enter your current password to confirm your identity. Next, as seen in the screen pictured below, you’ll need to enter a new password — twice (note that you can’t reuse an old password once you change it).

Your new password must consist of at least eight characters, but we would recommend using a mixture of letters (upper and lower case), numbers and special characters for maximum security. Once you satisfy these requirements, just click the blue “Change Password” button, and you’ll be good to go.

If you have trouble inputting the same password twice, clicking the little eye symbols will let you forego the stealthy asterisks and see the passwords in clear text.

If creating a super strong password makes it hard to remember, don’t forget you can always use a password manager. Here are some of our favorites.

Updated 08/29/2017 with new images.