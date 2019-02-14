Digital Trends
Here’s how to convert a file from WMA to MP3

Switch your WMA files for MP3s with our quick conversion tips

If you have a stash of WMA files you might find playing them on some modern devices a little difficult. They certainly aren’t as versatile as MP3s. The best way to sort out that particular problem is to learn how to convert WMA to MP3 — it’s easier than you might think.

There are a whole host of online and offline converters to use, but we have our favorites. Here’s how to use them to make your music collection that bit easier to listen to.

Step 1: Go to Cloud Convert

cloud convert step 1

The quickest and easiest way to convert a WMA file to an MP3 file is to use an online converter. There are a number of great ones out there, but out favorite for this particular task is Cloud Convert. Get your WMA files ready and then head to its homepage.

Step 2: Upload your files

how to convert wma mp3 selectfiles01

To send your files to Cloud Convert to get the conversion process started, select Select Files. Alternatively, select the down arrow next to that button for a greater array of options. Using the drop-down menu, choose whether you want to add files from your computer, send them from your cloud storage service, or just link them from a URL.

Depending on your choice, you’ll be asked to select the files in question from its respective location. Follow along with the on-screen instructions.

Step 3: Choose your file format options

how to convert wma mp3 convertwmatomp301

Now that you’ve uploaded the file you want to convert, you need to select the format you want to output to. In our case, that’s MP3. Look for the format icon next to your chosen file; it should say WMA. Select it, then select Audio from the drop-down menu, followed by MP3. If you want to choose a different format in the future, look for it in that list, or alternatively in the Video one if you’re converting a visual format.

For more advanced options, use the spanner icon. It lets you adjust the bitrate of your output file, the start and end point of your conversion, and a few other options.

Step 4: Convert and download

how to convert wma mp3 convertwmatomp302

When you feel you’ve set all the options correctly, look to the bottom of the page. If you want the resulting MP3 to be transferred to your Dropbox or alternative cloud storage provider, select the appropriate button. If not or afterwards, select the big red Start Conversion button. You’ll see the screen update with a timescale and loading bar for your conversion.

Once the conversion is finished, a green Download button will appear. Select it to begin your download. Alternatively, if you’d rather download the file as an archive like a Zip or Rar file — useful if you’ve converted lots of WMA files at once — select Create Archive or use its drop-down list to select a preferred format.

Alternative method: MediaHuman (Windows/MacOS)

If you’ve got a lot of files to convert, it might be easier to download a conversion program rather than using a website like Cloud Convert. MediaHuman’s free converter can convert all your WMAs into MP3s with ease.

The software is extremely easy to use, even if you’re not a tech wizard. Simply navigate to the MediaHuman site, download the program for your operating system, and install it on your system. Once open, you can either drag and drop files from your computer into the program, or click the big “+” button in the upper left corner and select the appropriate files.

Once you’ve selected the files you’d like to convert, select MP3 from the drop-down list of codecs, and click the Convert button, located at the top of the window; it looks kind of like the universal ‘recycling’ sign. In a matter of seconds (or minutes, depending on the number of files you’ve selected and their size), your conversion will be complete.

To access the converted files, access the File menu from the MediaHuman app and select Open Output Folder. This will automatically open the destination folder where your completed files — in this case, MP3s — are stored. From there, you can add the files to the library of your favorite media player or upload them directly to an external device.

