How To Convert M4A files to MP3 format

The M4A file format isn’t exactly a household name, coming in far behind the vastly more popular MP3 format. However, that does not mean it is irrelevant. Apple’s iTunes store — a dominant force in digital music distribution — offers DRM-free music as M4A files alongside AAC, and so it’s not impossible that you’ll find yourself with a track in M4A format that you’ll want to play somewhere other than iTunes. Considering that MP3s are universally recognized by devices and media players of virtually all stripes, we thought you would benefit from a guide on how to convert M4a files to MP3 (we also have guides for converting FLAC and WMA files as well). Follow these steps to make your purchased iTunes M4A tracks available as MP3 for universal playability.

How to convert M4A files to MP3 using iTunes (Windows/Mac OS X)

Although iTunes isn’t the only desktop app that shows you how to convert M4A files to MP3, it remains one of the best (and most recognizable) choices out there. It’s easy to use and we can help you with computer authorization if necessary.

Step 1: Open import settings. Click the Edit menu item and select Preferences. The General tab should be opened by default, otherwise, click on it. Then, click Import Settings “OK” button.

Step 2: Adjust import settings. Click the drop-down to the right of Import Using and select MP3 Encoder. Keep in mind that you can also adjust the bit rate at which your songs will be encoded. The higher the bit rate, the better your tracks will sound, and so of course, the lower the bit rate, the worse your music will sound.

So why would anyone ever select low bit rates? The reason is simple: the higher the bit rate, the bigger the file. While that’s not as much of an issue as it once was given the increase in storage space since encoding began, some people do own mobile devices with limited space and so in some cases, every saved bit can help.

If space is tight, then we recommend you go with 128kpbs encoding, if you can swing it. If you think you need to go lower (or want to hear how lower bit rates change sound quality), then click Custom next to Setting in the Import Settings window. Then, select the bit rate of your choice from the Stereo Bit Rate drop-down. You can fine tune other settings here as well, or revert to defaults. When you’re done, click OK, and then click OK again.

Step 3: Convert. Once you apply the Import settings, select the file you wish to convert in your music library, then click on the File menus, then Convert, and then Create MP3 Version. iTunes will create and automatically place an MP3 version of the song directly beneath it. Oh, and check out our suggestions for the best modern MP3 players once you’re finished!

How to convert M4a files to MP3 with Windows

If you have Windows 10, you may face a problem. The conversion steps that work with iTunes don’t work with the Windows Media Player. For an alternative, non-web solution, we suggest the iSkysoft iMedia Converter. The iMedia Converter comes with a free trial version that should allow you to convert M4a files to MP3 without needing to buy a full license.

Step 1: Open the iMedia Converter Deluxe and select Convert. You can find Convert in the top toolbar, all the way to the left.

Step 2: Choose your M4A files. The Convert option will allow you to browse through your storage options and select the music files you want to change. Select all appropriate M4A files.

Step 3: Switch your output to MP3 and choose your audio quality. With files selected, you will see an option to Choose Output, which opens up a left-side menu with a variety of common formats. MP3 should be at the top. When you choose, you should also see an option for audio quality at low, medium, or high. Again, we suggest choosing high quality unless you have a good reason not to.

Step 4: Choose Convert and play your new file. After converting, you’ll have a chance to test the new file and see if it works. Once you are done converting all your files, remember to uninstall the iMedia Converter before your free trial ends to avoid issues.

Note: If you are ripping songs right off vinyl, you’ll need a whole new approach: We’ve got the devices and software you need to keep your music in pristine condition.

Converting your M4a files to MP3 using Cloud Convert (Web-based)

Cloud Convert, Zamzar, and Online Convert are three web sites that allow you to convert files for free without having to install any software. You simply upload the files you wish to convert, and then the site then converts them for you. You can then download the newly-converted files — no toolbars or add-ons required.

We’re going to demonstrate how to use Cloud Convert. This minimalist site allows users to convert files of all types, from audio files and videos to Word documents, and more. The process is similar for other free web converters, so the basics may still be of help even if you choose another service.

Step 1: Select your M4a file. Head to the main Cloud Convert homepage, click the gray Select Files button, and then select the desired M4A file you wish to convert. Alternatively, click and drag the file you wish to convert from its saved location into the site’s conversion window. Clicking the Select Files button directly will open up a File Explorer view of your system, from which you can select your file. If you click the down button, then you can select from a number of other sources such as DropBox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, and a URL.

Step 2: Customize your output settings. Once you’ve selected your file, you’ll be presented with the conversion options screen. Click on the file format arrow, and select the mp3 option from the list of audio formats. Unless specified, Cloud Convert will automatically convert your file into an MP3 at a variable bit rate of between 220 kbps and 250kbps. Much like iTunes, you can click the wrench icon next to the drop-down menu to adjust the file’s output settings. From there, you can change the number of audio channels, the sampling frequency, and more. Once you’re satisfied with your settings, click the blue Okay button in the bottom-right corner.

Step 3: Convert. Click the red Start Conversion button on the right-hand side. When the conversion process finishes, which should take about 10 seconds with most files, your file will be available for download.

Step 4: Download. The green Download button indicates that your MP3 file is available. You can click directly on the button and your file will be saved in your default downloads folders. Options available from the drop-down arrow include creating a QR code for downloading to a mobile device. If you click on the Create Archive button drop-down, you can include your files in a compressed file of a variety of types.

Update: Added new web apps and steps for Windows.