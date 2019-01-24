Here are three ways to convert your FLV files to the MP4 file format

Share

Though FLV files are common, MP4s work with nearly all electronic devices. Thankfully, it’s not difficult to convert FLV files to MP4 format. For your convenience, we put this guide together to show you how, whether you use Windows or Mac OS X.

Related: Best free media players

Free FLV to MP4 Converter delivers what its name promises. Its sleek interface is easy to navigate through, and it contains a multitude of output options. The premium version of the software does allow you to edit videos, and offers more options. However, for most users, the additional features are unnecessary.

Step 1: Head over to the Free FLV to MP4 Converter download page, and click the green Download Now button. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the software.

Step 2: Once open, click Add File(s) either in the upper-left corner of the program or the big orange Add File(s) button in the center of the program. Find and select the FLV file you want to convert.

Step 3: Open the drop-down menu next to Output format. Then, select MPEG-4 Video (*.mp4).

Step 4: Open the drop-down menu next to Output folder. From there, choose a save location, and click the orange Convert button. You may be prompted to enter a code, which is easily retrievable via email once you register for an account.

Step 5: Once the conversion is complete, you’re free to enjoy your newly-minted MP4 file!

While this lightweight, freemium app primarily functions as an MP4 converter, it also includes helpful video editing tools and allows you to perform batch conversions (the ability to convert video files into multiple, different formats at once).

Step 1: Navigate to the app’s page, and click the blue View in Mac App Store link to check out the app in the Mac App Store. Then, click the blue Free button, and enter your Apple password if prompted.

Step 2: Once you have Free MP4 Converter open, click Add Video in the upper-left corner of the app’s window. Then, find and select the FLV file you want to convert.

Step 3: Open the drop down menu next to Profile. Then, select the device you intend to play your MP4 file with. Choose a save location, and click the blue Convert button.

Step 4: Once the conversion is complete, you’re free to enjoy your new MP4 file!

Cloud Convert supports a myriad of file formats, along with the option to automatically save files to your email, Dropbox, and Google Drive accounts. Plus, the software is entirely devoid of advertisements, and since it’s Web-based, you can use it whether you have a Windows or Mac OS X-based computer.

Step 1: Open the Cloud Convert homepage, and click Select Files. Then, find the FLV file you want to convert, and choose how you’d like to receive your MP4 using the options to the right.

Step 2: Once you add the FLV file you wish to convert, choose mp4 from the drop down list next to the file’s name. Click the wrench icon to the right to adjust settings like bitrate, frequency, normalization, and others, but this is optional.

Step 3: Click the red Start Conversion button to begin the process. Once complete, you’re free to enjoy your new MP4 file!