MacOS Mojave has now entered public beta. Here's how to install it

The latest version of MacOS, officially called Mojave, was announced at WWDC 2018. While it was previously only available to those in the Apple Developer program, it’s now available in public beta for any and all to install as a free download. Follow the instructions below and you’ll be able to get the new operating system up and running.

It is important to note, before you get started, that you can only install MacOS Mojave on any Mac introduced in the middle of 2010 or later, and on any MacBook or iMac introduced in late 2009 or later. Head here to see if your Mac qualifies.

Backup first!

Before we go any further, make sure you backup your files. For anything important that absolutely cannot be replaced, be sure you send it off to the cloud – Dropbox, iCloud, and OneDrive are great for this – or create a hard copy on a flash drive or external hard drive. While MacOS High Sierra went through numerous beta test phases to make sure it’s ready for prime time, every major update brings with it the risk of bugs that don’t show up until it hits widespread release. Backing up is a vital first step.

Sign up for the beta

Now that your system is backed up, you need to register your account for the public beta. If you’ve done this in previous MacOS betas, you can skip this step.

Step 1: Head over to beta.apple.com in Safari.

Step 2: If this your first time joining the beta, click “Sign up,” though you’ll need to have your Apple ID user name and password on hand. Just click “Sign in” if you’re a returning beta user.

Download and install!

Now that your account is registered, you’re all set to download the new version of MacOS. Well, almost. You’ll need to enroll your Mac in the beta first by using an Apple utility you can find online.

Step 1: To get the utility, head back to beta.apple.com. Once you’re there, click on the MacOS tab.

Step 2: Click on “Download MacOS Public Beta Access Utility,” which should start the download automatically.

Step 3: Once your download is finished, just find the file in your “Downloads” folder, and double-click on the package icon. This will start up the installer.

Step 4: Next, the App Store will automatically open to the MacOS Mojave Public Beta page. The OS update itself should then start downloading and installing on its own.

Step 5: Once the installer is going, you’ll need to click continue and agree to the terms and conditions. It’ll ask you what drive to install it on, as well as ask you for your administrator password to continue.

Step 6: After the installer is finished up, it’ll prompt you to restart your computer. Once it powers back on, you’ve officially entered the sand dunes of MacOS Mojave.

Time to check out that sweet, sweet night mode.