Do more while doing less with the best Mac keyboard shortcuts

Mac keyboard shortcuts are a quick and efficient way to execute various commands without ever needing to leave the keyboard to fiddle with a mouse or touchpad. If you master them, they’re one of the few things that can make using your Mac even easier than it already is. The only problem is there are hundreds of different key combinations, and few of us have the mental capacity to remember them all. The good news is that memorizing every single one is neither necessary nor practical.
So rather than just listing all the Mac keyboard shortcuts for you, we’ve taken the time to pick out the keyboard shortcuts that are most likely to be useful to you on a regular basis – and a few that are just plain cool. We’re guessing you’re already familiar with the standard stuff (command+C, command+V, command+S, etc.), so to kick things off, we’ll start with a list of ten awesome ones you may not know about.
|
command+space
Open Spotlight
|
command+shift+4
Capture custom screenshot
|
command+control+D
Define highlighted word
|
command+control+power
Restart (opens confirmation dialog)
|
command+shift+delete
Empty trash (opens confirmation dialog)
|
command+comma
Open Preferences for the current app
|
option+shift+F11/F12
Change volume in smaller increments
|
option+shift+F1/F2
Change brightness in smaller increments
|
shift+F3 OR shift+F4
Slow down MacOS’ snappy animation
|
command+shift+8
Solves a highlighted math problem (eg: 3.14*1.618)
Pretty awesome, right? Well guess what – that’s is only the tip of the iceberg. MacOS has a boatload of other keyboard shortcuts that you can use to speed up your workflow.
Before we dive straight into the big list, we thought it’d be nice to highlight some of the most useful shortcuts in a table of their own. Not only are these the most handy of the bunch, but they’re also the most simple to remember – many of the shortcuts use keys that correspond with the first letter of their function (command+q = quit, for example).
|Key combination
|What it does
|Command A
|Select all
|Command C
|Copy
|Command V
|Paste
|Command X
|Cut
|Command S
|Save
|Command Q
|Quit
|Command N
|New
|Command Z
|Undo/Redo
|Command M
|Minimize window
|Command W
|Close window
|Command P
|Command F
|Find
In addition to the shortcuts listed above, you should also learn the standard commands for manipulating text. If you do a lot of word processing and writing on your Mac, memorizing these shortcuts will save you time by eliminating the need to take your hands off the keyboard.
|Key combination
|What it does
|Command B
|Bold
|Command I
|Italicize
|Command U
|Underline
And now, the big list:
Finder Shortcuts
|Key combination
|What it does
|Command-A
|Select all items in the front Finder window (or desktop if no window is open)
|Command-Option-A
|Deselect all items
|Command-Shift-A
|Open the Applications folder
|Command-C
|Copy selected item/text to the Clipboard
|Command-Shift-C
|Open the Computer window
|Command-D
|Duplicate selected item
|Command-Shift-D
|Open desktop folder
|Command-E
|Eject
|Command-F
|Find any matching Spotlight attribute
|Command-Shift-F
|Find Spotlight file name matches
|Command-Option-F
|Navigate to the search field in an already-open Spotlight window
|Command-Shift-G
|Go to Folder
|Command-Shift-H
|Open the Home folder of the currently logged-in user account
|Command-I
|Get Info
|Command-Option-I
|Show Inspector
|Command-Control-I
|Get Summary Info
|Command-Shift-I
|Open iCloud Drive
|Command-J
|Show View Options
|Command-K
|Connect to Server
|Command-Shift-K
|Open Network window
|Command-L
|Make alias of the selected item
|Command-M
|Minimize window
|Command-Option-M
|Minimize all windows
|Command-N
|New Finder window
|Command-Shift-N
|New folder
|Command-Option-N
|New Smart Folder
|Command-O
|Open selected item
|Command-Shift-Q
|Log out
|Command-Shift-Option-Q
|Log out immediately
|Command-R
|Show original (of alias)
|Command-T
|Add to Sidebar
|Command-Shift-T
|Add to Favorites
|Command-Option-T
|Hide Toolbar / Show Toolbar in Finder windows
|Command-Shift-U
|Open Utilities folder
|Command-V
|Paste
|Command-W
|Close window
|Command-Option-W
|Close all windows
|Command-X
|Cut
|Command-Option-Y
|Slideshow (Mac OS X v10.5 or later)
|Command-Z
|Undo / Redo
|Command-1
|View as Icon
|Command-2
|View as List
|Command-3
|View as Columns
|Command-4
|View as Cover Flow (Mac OS X v10.5 or later)
|Command-Comma (,)
|Open Finder preferences
|Command-Accent (`) (the Accent key above Tab key on a US English keyboard layout)
|Cycle through open Finder windows
|Command-Shift-Question Mark (?)
|Open the Help menu
|Command-Left Bracket ([)
|Go to the previous folder
|Command-Right Bracket (])
|Go to the next folder
|Command-Up Arrow
|Open the folder that contains the current folder
|Command-Control-Up Arrow
|Open the folder that contains the current folder in a new window
|Command-Down Arrow
|Open highlighted item
|Command-Shift-Up Arrow
|Make the desktop active
|Right Arrow (in List view)
|Open the selected folder
|Left Arrow (in List view)
|Close the selected folder
|Option-click the disclosure triangle (in List view)
|Open all folders within the selected folder
|Option–double-click
|Open a folder in a separate window, closing the current window
|Command–double-click
|Open a folder in a separate window
|Command-click the window title
|See the folders that contain the current window
|Command-Tab
|Switch application – cycle forward
|Command-Shift-Tab
|Switch application – cycle backward
|Command-Delete
|Move to Trash
|Command-Shift-Delete
|Empty Trash
|Command-Shift-Option-Delete
|Empty Trash without confirmation dialog
|Space bar (or Command-Y)
|Quick Look (Mac OS X v10.5 or later)
|Command key while dragging
|Move dragged item to other volume/location (pointer icon changes while key is held – see this article)
|Option key while dragging
|Copy dragged item (pointer icon changes while key is held – see this article)
|Command-Option key combination while dragging
|Make alias of dragged item (pointer icon changes while key is held – see this article)
Startup Shortcuts
|Key or key combination
|What it does
|Option
|Display all bootable volumes (Startup Manager)
|Shift
|Perform a Safe Boot (start up in Safe Mode)
|Left Shift
|Prevent automatic login
|C
|Start from bootable media (DVD, CD, USB thumb drive, and so forth)
|T
|Start in FireWire target disk mode
|N
|Start from NetBoot server
|X
|Force MacOS startup (if non-MacOS startup volumes are present)
|D
|Use Apple Hardware Test
|Command-R
|Use Recovery (OS X Lion or later)
|Command-V
|Start in Verbose Mode
|Command-S
|Start in Single User Mode
|Command-Option-P-R
|Reset NVRAM / parameter RAM
|Hold down the Media Eject (⏏) key or F12 key, or mouse or trackpad button
|Eject removable discs
Other Application Shortcuts
Note: Some applications may not support all of the following application key combinations.
|Key combination
|What it does
|Command-Space bar
|Show or hide the Spotlight search field (if multiple languages are installed, may rotate through enabled script systems)
|Control-A
|Move to beginning of line/paragraph
|Control-B
|Move one character backward
|Control-D
|Delete the character in front of the cursor
|Control-E
|Move to end of line/paragraph
|Control-F
|Move one character forward
|Control-H
|Delete the character behind the cursor
|Control-K
|Delete from the character in front of the cursor to the end of the line/paragraph
|Control-L
|Center the cursor/selection in the visible area
|Control-N
|Move down one line
|Control-O
|Insert a new line after the cursor
|Control-P
|Move up one line
|Control-T
|Transpose the character behind the cursor and the character in front of the cursor
|Control-V
|Move down one page
|Option-Delete
|Delete the word that is left of the cursor, as well as any spaces or punctuation after the word
|Command-Option-Space bar
|Show the Spotlight search results window (if multiple languages are installed, may rotate through keyboard layouts and input methods within a script)
|Command-Tab
|Move forward to the next most recently-used application in a list of open applications
|Command-Shift-Tab
|Move backward through a list of open applications (sorted by recent use)
|Shift-Tab
|Navigate through controls in a reverse direction
|Control-Tab
|Move focus to the next grouping of controls in a dialog or the next table (when Tab moves to the next cell)
|Shift-Control-Tab
|Move focus to the previous grouping of controls
|Command-esc
|Open Front Row (if installed)
|Option-Media Eject (⏏)
|Eject from secondary optical media drive (if one is installed)
|Fn-Delete
|Forward Delete (on a portable Mac’s built-in keyboard)
|Control-F3
|Move focus to the active (or next) window
|F3
|Tile or untile all open windows
|Command-F3
|Hide or show all open windows
|F4
|Hide or display Dashboard
|Command-Accent (`)
|Activate the next open window in the frontmost application
|Command-Shift-Accent (`)
|Activate the previous open window in the frontmost application
|Command-Option-Accent (`)
|Move focus to the window drawer
|Command-Minus (–)
|Decrease the size of the selected item
|Command-{
|Left-align a selection
|Command-}
|Right-align a selection
|Command-|
|Center-align a selection
|Shift-Command-Colon (:)
|Display the Spelling window
|Command-Semicolon (;)
|Find misspelled words in the document
|Command-Option-Control-Comma (,)
|Decrease screen contrast
|Command-Option-Control-Period (.)
|Increase screen contrast
|Command-Option-/
|Turn font smoothing on or off
|Command-Shift-=
|Increase the size of the selected item
|Command-Shift-3
|Capture the screen to a file
|Command-Shift-Control-3
|Capture the screen to the Clipboard
|Command-Shift-4
|Capture a selection to a file
|Command-Shift-Control-4
|Capture a selection to the Clipboard
|Command-A
|Highlight every item in a document or window, or all characters in a text field
|Command-B
|Boldface the selected text or toggle boldfaced text on and off
|Command-C
|Copy the selected data to the Clipboard
|Command-Shift-C
|Display the Colors window
|Command-Option-C
|Copy the style of the selected text
|Command-Control-C
|Copy the formatting settings of the selected item and store on the Clipboard
|Command-Option-D
|Show or hide the Dock
|Command-Control-D
|Display the definition of the selected word in the Dictionary application
|Command-D
|Selects the Desktop folder in Open and Save dialogs
or
Selects “Don’t Save” in dialogs that contain a Don’t Save button, in Mac OS X v10.6.8 and earlier
|Command-Delete
|Selects “Don’t Save” in dialogs that contain a Don’t Save button
|Command-E
|Use the selection for a find
|Command-F
|Open a Find window
|Command-Option-F
|Move to the search field control
|Command-G
|Find the next occurrence of the selection
|Command-Shift-G
|Find the previous occurrence of the selection
|Command-H
|Hide the windows of the currently running application
|Command-Option-H
|Hide the windows of all other running applications
|Command-I
|Italicize the selected text or toggle italic text on or off
|Command-Option-I
|Display an inspector window
|Command-J
|Scroll to a selection
|Command-M
|Minimize the active window to the Dock
|Command-Option-M
|Minimize all windows of the active application to the Dock
|Command-N
|Create a new document in the frontmost application
|Command-O
|Display a dialog for choosing a document to open in the frontmost application
|Command-P
|Display the Print dialog
|Command-Shift-P
|Display a dialog for specifying printing parameters (Page Setup)
|Command-Q
|Quit the frontmost application
|Command-S
|Save the active document
|Command-Shift-S
|Display the Save As dialog
|Command-T
|Display the Fonts window
|Command-Option-T
|Show or hide a toolbar
|Command-U
|Underline the selected text or turn underlining on or off
|Command-V
|Paste the Clipboard contents at the insertion point
|Command-Option-V
|Apply the style of one object to the selected object (Paste Style)
|Command-Shift-Option-V
|Apply the style of the surrounding text to the inserted object (Paste and Match Style)
|Command-Control-V
|Apply formatting settings to the selected object (Paste Ruler Command)
|Command-W
|Close the frontmost window
|Command-Shift-W
|Close a file and its associated windows
|Command-Option-W
|Close all windows in the application without quitting it
|Command-X
|Remove the selection and store in the Clipboard
|Command-Z
|Undo previous command (some applications allow for multiple Undos)
|Command-Shift-Z
|Redo previous command (some applications allow for multiple Redos)
|Control-Right Arrow
|Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table
|Control-Left Arrow
|Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table
|Control-Down Arrow
|Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table
|Control-Up Arrow
|Move focus to another value or cell within a view, such as a table
|Command-Right Arrow
|Move the text insertion point to the end of the current line
|Command-Left Arrow
|Move the text insertion point to the beginning of the current line
|Command-Down Arrow
|Move the text insertion point to the end of the document
|Command-Up Arrow
|Move the text insertion point to the beginning of the document
|Option-Right Arrow
|Move the text insertion point to the end of the next word
|Option-Left Arrow
|Move the text insertion point to the beginning of the previous word
|Command-Shift-Right Arrow
|Select text between the insertion point and the end of the current line (*)
|Command-Shift-Left Arrow
|Select text between the insertion point and the beginning of the current line (*)
|Shift-Right Arrow
|Extend text selection one character to the right (*)
|Shift-Left Arrow
|Extend text selection one character to the left (*)
|Command-Shift-Up Arrow
|Select text between the insertion point and the beginning of the document (*)
|Command-Shift-Down Arrow
|Select text between the insertion point and the end of the document (*)
|Shift-Up Arrow
|Extend text selection to the line above, to the nearest character boundary at the same horizontal location (*)
|Shift-Down Arrow
|Extend text selection to the line below, to the nearest character boundary at the same horizontal location (*)
|Shift-Option-Right Arrow
|Extend text selection to the end of the current word, then to the end of the following word if pressed again (*)
|Shift-Option-Left Arrow
|Extend text selection to the beginning of the current word, then to the beginning of the following word if pressed again (*)
|Shift-Option-Down Arrow
|Extend text selection to the end of the current paragraph, then to the end of the following paragraph if pressed again (*)
|Shift-Option-Up Arrow
|Extend text selection to the beginning of the current paragraph, then to the beginning of the following paragraph if pressed again (*)
|Control-Space bar
|Toggle between the current and previous input sources
|Option-Control-Space bar
|Toggle through all enabled input sources
|Command-Option-Esc
|Force Quit
|Command-Shift-Option-Esc (hold for three seconds)
|Force Quit the front-most application (Mac OS X v10.5 or later)
|Command-Left Bracket ([)
|Go backward in browser history
|Command-Right Bracket (])
|Go forward in browser history
If you’re a Windows user, be sure to check out our Windows 10 keyboard shortcut guide for a quick set of tips and tricks to get you up to speed in no time.
