Apple has yet to announce an October Mac event, but leaks for the M4 MacBook Pro continue to circulate. A new tweet from Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro and a new Russian unboxing video have been spotted by Tom’s Hardware, giving this possibly true and definitely unprecedented Apple leak more steam. The tweet claims a seller on a private Facebook group has 200 units of the M4 MacBook Pro for sale, adding: “This is probably the biggest warehouse leakage I’ve ever seen.”

I saw some seller said they have 200 units of M4 Macbook Pro in stock.

This is probably the biggest warehouse leakage I’ve ever seen. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) October 7, 2024

Recommended Videos

The unboxing video, posted by Russian YouTuber Romancev768 (1.5 million subscribers), shows the alleged M4 MacBook in more detail than another unboxing video posted on Monday. He brings up the “About This Mac” window, which shows a 2024 date and recognizes the unit as an M4 model. Shots of the laptop also confirm that it has three Thunderport 4 ports.

The retail box in this video does still have the M3 wallpaper on it, and the color and ports on the unit match the currently available M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros. Apple usually changes its wallpapers on the box for each new MacBook.

There’s nothing about the appearance of the laptop that distinguishes it from previous models — though this could easily be true of the genuine M4 MacBook Pro as well. All the information posted by industry experts and analysts so far has suggested this model won’t receive any major design changes, after all.

As for the Facebook group selling 200 units of this yet-to-be-announced MacBook, there isn’t really a way to tell if it’s real or not. These YouTubers must be getting the product from somewhere, and every box or laptop we’ve seen has been in English, which suggests they could be from the same place, but there’s really no way of knowing.

If it’s true, employees at Apple must be having a really bad time right now, and in the unlikely event that the company really did plan to launch this model with a reused wallpaper, I’d bet it’s rushing to produce a new one. It’s possible Apple could keep the launch of M4 MacBook Pros quiet, as there’s some speculation growing that the company may skip an October event and announce the laptops through a press release.