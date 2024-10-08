 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are getting insane, and I don’t know what to believe anymore

By
The MacBook Pro open on a table in front of a couch.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

Apple has yet to announce an October Mac event, but leaks for the M4 MacBook Pro continue to circulate. A new tweet from Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro and a new Russian unboxing video have been spotted by Tom’s Hardware, giving this possibly true and definitely unprecedented Apple leak more steam. The tweet claims a seller on a private Facebook group has 200 units of the M4 MacBook Pro for sale, adding: “This is probably the biggest warehouse leakage I’ve ever seen.”

Recommended Videos

The unboxing video, posted by Russian YouTuber Romancev768 (1.5 million subscribers), shows the alleged M4 MacBook in more detail than another unboxing video posted on Monday. He brings up the “About This Mac” window, which shows a 2024 date and recognizes the unit as an M4 model. Shots of the laptop also confirm that it has three Thunderport 4 ports.

Screenshot from Romancev768 Apple leak video.
Romancev768

The retail box in this video does still have the M3 wallpaper on it, and the color and ports on the unit match the currently available M3 Pro and M3 Max MacBook Pros. Apple usually changes its wallpapers on the box for each new MacBook.

Screenshot of leaked M4 MacBook Pro.
Romancev768

There’s nothing about the appearance of the laptop that distinguishes it from previous models — though this could easily be true of the genuine M4 MacBook Pro as well. All the information posted by industry experts and analysts so far has suggested this model won’t receive any major design changes, after all.

As for the Facebook group selling 200 units of this yet-to-be-announced MacBook, there isn’t really a way to tell if it’s real or not. These YouTubers must be getting the product from somewhere, and every box or laptop we’ve seen has been in English, which suggests they could be from the same place, but there’s really no way of knowing.

If it’s true, employees at Apple must be having a really bad time right now, and in the unlikely event that the company really did plan to launch this model with a reused wallpaper, I’d bet it’s rushing to produce a new one. It’s possible Apple could keep the launch of M4 MacBook Pros quiet, as there’s some speculation growing that the company may skip an October event and announce the laptops through a press release.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Massive M4 MacBook Pro leaks have been ‘confirmed’ to be true
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Over the last few weeks, we’ve seen a spate of leaks showing off what are alleged to be the upcoming M4 MacBook Pro. From photos of retail boxes to full-blown unboxing videos, the internet has been awash with the next MacBook Pro, despite the fact that Apple hasn’t even announced it yet.

Despite the constant media attention, there have been consistent doubts about the leaks -- for some, they just had a few too many question marks to be trusted. Yet Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has just dropped a bombshell by throwing his weight behind the leaks, writing in his latest Power On newsletter: “I can confirm that these are indeed Apple’s upcoming M4 MacBook Pros.” Gurman is one of the most accurate and consistent Apple leakers in the business and claims to have sources deep inside the company. So, when he says something is genuine, there’s a good chance he’s right.

Read more
These M4 MacBook Pro leaks are a goldmine of secret info
Russian YouTuber Romancev768 with what is claimed to be a real M4 MacBook Pro unit.

Apple's known for locking down its secrets under lock and key. But not these past few weeks.

The company hasn’t even announced the M4 MacBook Pro, yet we’ve apparently learned pretty much everything there is to know about the upcoming laptop thanks to a series of purported high-profile leaks and unboxing videos that have shown off the device from every angle. For a firm as security conscious as Apple, having the MacBook Pro spoiled in this way is close to catastrophic.

Read more
A YouTuber with 11 million subscribers just unboxed the M4 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max chip seen from behind.

Leaks of the yet-to-be-announced M4 MacBook Pro have been getting weirder and weirder lately. First, it was up for sale on Facebook. And now, as spotted by MacRumors, there seems to be an entire unboxing video of it on YouTube.

Weirder yet, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman retweeted the Russian YouTuber Wylsacom's video with the comment: "Unconfirmed but looks fairly legitimate." This isn't some unknown YouTube channel, either. He currently sits at 11.3 million subscribers.

Read more