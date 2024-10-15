Finally, an ergonomic keyboard perfect for Mac fans

Nuio, a new player in the peripherals market, has launched its first product that is said to offer a design that combines comfort, modularity, and customization. Developed by ex-Apple employee Tom Wilson and his brother, Greg Wilson, the Nuio Flow is an ergonomic keyboard that promotes proper wrist alignment, making it ideal for professionals, gamers, and anyone who spends long hours typing.

At first glance, the Nuio Flow seems like a product that has come right out of Apple’s production line, vouching for a spot as one of the best keyboards you can buy. It features minimalistic aesthetics and is suitable for users who are prone to fatigue or discomfort during extended typing sessions.

Recommended Videos

By splitting the keyboard into two halves, users can also position each side according to their body’s natural posture, potentially reducing stress on the wrists, arms, and shoulders. The adjustable placement enables a more relaxed typing experience, particularly beneficial for people dealing with repetitive strain injuries (RSIs) or carpal tunnel syndrome.

However, what sets the Nuio Flow apart is its magnetic peripheral system. This allows users to attach and remove additional components, such as a trackpad, rotating stands, and wrist pads depending on their needs. These peripherals connect via magnets, making reconfiguring the keyboard setup on the fly easy. This flexibility can be perfect for users who frequently switch between tasks like gaming, coding, or office work, where different layouts can optimize performance.

The keyboard comes with proprietary rubber dome switches and custom backlit concave keycaps offering a similar feel and sound to a laptop keyboard. The keys come with white backlighting, while the built-in battery can last up to 28 days, which drops to 10 days if you use the keyboard with backlight enabled for up to four hours in a day.

The bundled split USB-C cable can charge both halves at the same time, while it uses Bluetooth to connect wirelessly with up to three devices including PC, Mac, or any other mobile device.

While Nuio’s entry into the peripheral space with the Flow keyboard highlights the growing demand for customizable ergonomic solutions, it comes at a hefty price. The keyboard itself costs $399, which is a lot of money for an ergonomic keyboard.

Currently, the keyboard can be preordered via the company’s website and is available in space gray with macOS legends, which ships in December. Those who want Windows or dual OS legends and other color options (silver, gold, rose gold, blue, green, and brown) will have to wait till January.

As for the additional accessories, there’s the Flow Trackpad which will cost $249, a small desk pad for $129, while a pair of stands and wristpads cost $99 each.