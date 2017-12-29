Pain in the wrists? Type in comfort with one of these great ergonomic keyboards

Sitting for hours on end staring at a desktop screen can do a number on your eyes, joints, and sanity. What’s more, there’s one office device (outside a document grinder) that can inflict huge amounts of stamina-draining damage: The keyboard.

Many people find that their hands and wrists hurt after extensive typing, as typical keyboards force users to pull in and straighten their arm positions, bend their wrists, and hold that position for hours on end. The resulting soreness can spread like wildfire, moving to your fingers, elbows, and shoulders. Thankfully, ergonomic keyboards are here to save the day.

These keyboards are designed so that your arms and hands can rest on the desktop naturally. They take the stress off your wrists, and push keys into positions that keep your hands in one place. The jury is still out on whether they do or do not actually preserve users’ wrists, but many people find them more comfortable nonetheless. Here’s our list of the best ergonomic keyboards you can buy right now.

The best

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop While the Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic keyboard may not be the fanciest keyboard around, it is easy on the arms, sporting a curved, cushioned palm rest to support the user’s wrists as they type. The keyboard is angled to keep wrists in a neutral position, and the keys are arranged in curves, emulating the curvature of human fingers. Microsoft’s keyboard lacks customization options, but it’s a straightforward, reliable option — that’s rather inexpensive to boot. It’s currently as low as $66 over on Amazon, which makes it even better. Check out our review here. Buy it now from: Microsoft Amazon

The rest