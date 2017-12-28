Go clickity-clack with the best mechanical keyboards money can buy

No matter how hard they try, keyboards today aren’t the iconic, mechanical IBM Model M of the ’80s. Older keyboards used to rely on buckling spring mechanisms and mechanical switches under every key, many modern keyboards have taken a more affordable route to reduce keypress distance and optimize keystrokes. Somewhere along the way we lost the satisfying click and a few other things that were once the hallmark of the standard computer keyboard.

Mechanical keyboards are also known to feature more durable designs and components far easier to maintain than their rubberized, membrane-equipped counterparts. Even typos, the undeniable enemy of any affluent keyboardist, are reduced using mechanical keyboards thanks to the tactile feedback they offer, especially with new switch designs.

Below are five of the best mechanical keyboards, so you can resurrect the thrilling keyboard sensations of decades past.

Thanks to the combination of fast -and surprisingly quiet — switches, a compact and light package for LAN gaming, RGB backlighting, and a price tag that’s not exorbitant, the Logitech G Pro Gaming Keyboard is our favorite mechanical board in quite some time.

With 26-key-rollover, there is no chance of multiple key-presses going unrecognized, even if you happen to mush your palm into the board for some reason, and the back-end customization software is top notch. Whether you’re customizing the RGB LED backlighting or remapping the keys so that they do exactly what you want, the tools are intuitive and powerful. You can even create bespoke profiles for individual games so the Pro G responds exactly as you want as soon as the game starts.

Logitech has ditched the age-old Cherry MX switches for its own, lower-profile, fast-response Romer-G switches, and the result is a compact, high-performance mechanical keyboard that is hard to beat. The switches are rated to last for up to 70-million key presses and these keyboards go through rigorous testing to make sure.

Although it might be marketed to gamers , the Logitech G Pro is a fantastic keyboard whether you’re fragging enemies or feverishly typing away. In fact, it received a near perfect score when we tested it in mid-2017 .

Razer BlackWidow X Chroma ($150) Razer might make all sorts of great hardware these days (like the Razer Blade) but never forget that its true pedigree is in creating some of the best peripherals in the world and that includes top-notch mechanical keyboards. Our recent favorite of its lineup is the BlackWidow X Chroma, a mechanical keyboard that prides itself on its RGB LED backlighting, multiple switch options and improved aesthetics over its predecessors. The new look isn’t all about bragging rights though. The BlackWidow X Chroma’s new metallic facade is anything but, using “military grade” metal work to provide a sturdy frame for your typing and gaming experience. The layout does away with previous BlackWidow dedicated macro keys, but you can remap everything to anything you want using the Razer Synapse backend software, with full access to the Chroma suite so you can customize lighting to your heart’s content. We admit the BlackWidow is likely overkill for the everyday typist, but for anyone who wants a top-notch typing and gaming experience, you can’t go wrong with this board. We have our qualms over a lack of detachable USB cable and not everyone will like the non-standard bottom key row, but it’s still an absolutely fantastic keyboard that is well worthy of being on this list. Buy one now at: Amazon Razer Store

Das Keyboard 4 Professional ($170) American-made but German-engineered, the Das Keyboard 4 Professional is one of many in the Das lineup. It features a standard 104-key layout, but it’s added some multimedia keys in the top right for play/pause and track skips. They sit along an attractive dial that offers fine-tuning of your system volume with just a single hand — great for adjustments mid-game. It flaunts full n-key rollover, so you can press as many keys as you like without interruption — no need for retro PS/2 adaptors anymore. Additionally, the 4 Professional’s gold-plated Cherry MX key switches are rated to endure more than 50 million keystrokes, which is now a mechanical keyboard standard. The key caps even feature a new Das Keyboard font for a more refined look and easier reading. The ergonomics and aesthetics remain intact regardless of which keyswitches you choose, but the tactile feedback and active response rate are entirely up to you. We prefer the Cherry MX Blue keyswitches given that satisfying audible click, but check out the brown or red keyswitches if you’re looking for something a bit quieter with less action. On the underside, you’ll find a unique footbar solution that raises the keyboard by an optimal four degrees for angled typing and it can even be detached and used as a precise ruler if needed. Buy one now at: Amazon