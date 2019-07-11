Digital Trends
Computing

Mechanical keyboard switches: Here’s everything you need to know

From Cherry MX to Razer Green, here's what to know about keyboard switches

Jon Martindale
By
razer ornate chroma keyboard amazon dal ornata mecha membrane gaming 2

If you’re serious about typing, gaming, or using your PC for long periods of time, a mechanical keyboard is a great way to treat yourself to a more comfortable experience, but also improve your speed and accuracy too. Picking the right mechanical keyboard for you though, isn’t easy, as there are so many different mechanical switch types to pick from.

There is no one switch that’s right for everyone, but with a little know-how, you can figure out the one that’ll be right for you. Here’s a look at the different mechanical keyboard switches you can buy and an example of a great board you can get that uses them.

Important terms

When analyzing different switch types, it’s helpful to know what some of the terms and specifications for them actually mean. Here’s a handy list of some ways switches are described, to help you better understand what that means for each switch.

  • Actuation point: Pressing a keyboard key doesn’t necessarily mean it’s been registered by your PC. For that, you have to hit the actuation point. The height of that differs from switch to switch, but all of them have one.
  • Actuation force: All keys require some pressure to press them down, but some switches require more force than others. That metric is known as actuation force and it’s typically measured in grams. While that might be hard to imagine, just know that those with higher actuation force requirements tend to need a firmer press and can tire fingers out sooner when typing for long periods. They can help avoid miss-presses, however.
  • Clicky: Some switches make a light click when pressed, others make one that’s much more audible. Clicky switches are much louder.
  • Tactile: Some switches come with a tactile bump that lets you feel when you’ve reached the actuation point. On keyboards without it, you might feel the need to bottom out the key to confirm it’s been pressed.
  • RGB: RGB stands for Red, Green, and Blue, and typically references multi-colored backlighting offered by some keyboards. Most mechanical switches support RGB in some guise, but others have improved features such as clear housings to improve light dissipation throughout the keycap.

Cherry MX – Red, Black, Brown, Blue, Speed

Cherry is a switch manufacturer that was founded in 1953 and is rightly considered by many to be the grandfather of modern mechanical keyboards — because its switches were in all of them at one point or another. Although it does produce some keyboards of its own, it’s most well known for its switches which end up in keyboards from almost every mechanical keyboard manufacturer out there.

Switch Actuation Force Clicky Tactile
Red 45g No No
Black  60g No No
Brown  45g No Yes
Blue  50g Yes Yes
Speed  45g No No

Cherry MX switches have a typical shelf life of 50 million actuations, so should last for a number of years before you run into any problems, even if you’re a prolific typist. Gamer favorites include the Red, Brown, and Speed switches, for their light actuation force. The Speed switches are slightly shallower than the others too, allowing for a faster actuation.

Typists tend to enjoy the Brown and Blue switches for their tactile feedback, so a lighter touch is possible when typing. Some like the added click sound of the Blues, but it’s not for everyone.

Cherry MX switches are available in other, more niche guises which offer different combinations of clicks, actuation force, actuation distance, and tactile feedback. The above switches are the ones most commonly available in mainstream keyboards, however, particularly in western markets.

If you care about RGB lighting, buy a Cherry MX board that has clear switch housings, as those provide better illumination throughout the entire keycap.

Logitech – Romer G, GX Blue

Logitech manufactures keyboards with Cherry MX switches in them, but also makes its own switches which it claims are a better fit for competitive gamers. Developed in partnership with prominent Japanese switch maker, Omron, the Romer-G switches all feature shallower actuation points than the Cherry MX switches. They also have a set of redundant contacts inside, which extend the life of the switches to 70 million keystrokes.

Switch Actuation Force Clicky Tactile
Romer-G Tactile 45g No Yes
Romer-G Linear  45g No No
GX Blue 60g Yes Yes

The two Romer-G switches are virtually identical, with the only difference being that one has tactile feedback and the other doesn’t. They’re both quiet, fast switches that are great for gaming and typing. Both Romer switches employ a hollow center too, for placement of LEDs for backlighting. These have a much more uniform keycap lighting than other switches, like the Cherry MX alternatives.

The GX Blue is effectively a Cherry MX Blue analog with an almost identical design and the same sort of sound when clicked. It does, however, feature the same 70 million-click lifespan of the Romer G switches.

Razer – Green, Orange, Yellow, Opto-Mechanical

Razer is a phenom in the world of gaming gear and mechanical keyboards are no different. When supply problems with Cherry MX switches hit in the mid-2010s, Razer began manufacturing its own switches, which now make up the bulk of its keyboard lineup, including the stellar BlackWidow range.

Switch Actuation Force Clicky Tactile
Green 55g Yes Yes
Yellow 45g No No
Orange  55g No Yes
Opto-Mechanical 45g Yes Yes

Razer switches offer something a little different to the more traditional switch manufacturers out there. While the Yellow switches and Opto-mechanical are light-touch actuation, the others require a slightly heavier actuation force. Most have tactile feedback, and the Green and Opto-Mechanical options are also clicky, with a distinctive sound when actuation occurs. The Green is effectively a Cherry MX Blue analog, while the Orange is a little closer to the MX Brown.

Green, Yellow, and Orange offer 80 million keystroke lifecycles per key and have off-center placement for RGB backlight LEDs.

The Opto-Mechcanical switch is quite different. It employs an optical sensor that’s triggered when the key is pressed. It allows for what Razer claims to be the fastest actuation of any switch and even greater durability. Those switches are rated for up to 100 million keystrokes

Steelseries – QX2 and color variants

Steelseries turned to Kaihua Electronics for the design of its mechanical switches and has taken them through a couple of generations. What started with the QS1 has now evolved into the QX2 and it’s available in a variety of configurations. All of the switches enjoy the same basic design, but you can opt for different configurations for a choice of tactile and clicky functions.

Switch Actuation Force Clicky Tactile
QX2 Red 45g No No
QX2 Blue 45g Yes Yes
QX2 Brown  45g No Yes
QX2 Omnipoint  45g No No

Some important factors of Steelseries’ switches which help them stand out from the pack, include the centrally located LED, which makes for much better backlighting coverage throughout the keycap. They are also all have a 45g actuation force requirement, making them light and snappy compared to some heavier-handed switches out there.

There are clicky and tactile versions in line with Cherry MX coloring, with the Omnipoint enjoying a very low actuation distance of just 0.4mm, making for a faster switch still.

All Steelseries switches are slightly shallower than contemporaries like Cherry MX and Logitec Romer G switches, allowing for slightly lower-profile keyboard designs. They are all rated for 50 million keypresses.

Roccat

Roccat is a relative newcomer in the custom switch space but it has already made quite an impact with its single Titan switch design. It makes bold claims and could well be a force to be reckoned with in years to come.

Switch Actuation Force Clicky Tactile
Titan 45g No Yes

Roccat claims to use higher-than-average quality components in constructing its Titan switches allowing for a 20 percent reduction in keypress detection time, we’re told. It also enjoys a 1.8mm actuation point, meaning it registers even faster than traditional mechanical switches.

The Titan also employs a central LED-placement, as well as a clear switch housing, allowing for a uniform spread of backlighting for each key.

Kaihua – Red, Black, Brown, Blue

One of the longest-running mechanical switch manufacturers, Chinese-based Kaihua Electronics has helped many western keyboard manufacturers develop their own switches and has a selection of its own to offer too. They are often affectionately termed Cherry MX clones, because they almost entirely ape the classic Cherry MX design and feature set.

Switch Actuation Force Clicky Tactile
Red 50g No No
Black 60g No No
Brown 50g No Yes
Blue 60g Yes Yes

As with Cherry MX, Kaihua offers a selection of clicky, tactile, and linear switches, with a variety of mid-range actuation force ratings. All switches are rated for 50 million keystrokes per key and they all have the typical 2mm actuation point.

They do support the same off-center LED backlighting as switches like Cherry MX, offering almost an identical feature set overall. However, they do tend to come in at a lower cost than Cherry switches, so you’ll typically find Kaihua switches in more affordable mechanical keyboards.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before July 15 start date
Gaming

Here's what we know about all the new monsters in Pokémon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield will bring the mainline RPG experience to home consoles for the first time when it arrives on Nintendo Switch later this year. Here's everything we know so far, from starters to gameplay and much more.
Posted By Steven Petite
Best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games
Gaming

Here are the best games to play with your friends on the Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch's hybrid design adds convenience to your gaming time, allowing you to play Switch games both at home and on the go. The design also benefits multiplayer experiences, from co-op to competitive and online to offline.
Posted By Steven Petite
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of different platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for July 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Posted By Lucas Coll
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC
Photography

Get your photos off your phone and on your PC with these tips

If you haven't already, you should back up your photos to a computer. Here's how to transfer photos from an Android phone to a PC using third-party services and a wealth of storage devices.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
sotck photo of Macbook Pro
Computing

Zoom will fix a bug that let websites launch video calls without permission

Popular video conferencing app Zoom has a pretty serious security flaw involving Mac webcams. The vulnerability allows websites to launch video calls and turn on webcams without a Mac user’s permission.
Posted By Anita George
Lenovo ThinkPad X390 review
Deals

The ThinkPad T480 laptop gets a big 25% price cut for Lenovo’s July sale

If you’re shopping for a laptop, now’s a good time with numerous retailers running summer sales to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day. Lenovo’s “Black Friday in July” event has the ThinkPad T480 marked down by a generous discount…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Alienware m15 Review
Deals

Alienware and Dell G5 gaming laptops get big discounts ahead of Prime Day

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale is a good opportunity to save big on a new gaming laptop: We’ve rounded up a couple of the best deals right here. including discounts on a budget-friendly gaming machine as well as a high-end Alienware…
Posted By Lucas Coll
the best dell laptops xps 15 lid2 800x533 c 02
Deals

Dell cuts prices on XPS 15 laptops ahead of Amazon Prime Day deals

Looking for a high-end performance laptop? Dell is having a great sale on the XPS 15. It’s a great laptop for those who are looking for fast and smooth performance when it comes to work, play, and everything in between.
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
marriott android app credit card info open
Computing

Marriott faces $123M fine for huge data breach that targeted millions of guests

Hotel giant Marriott is facing a $123 million fine for a data breach that affected 339 million of its Starwood customers. The penalty comes just a day after British Airways was hit with an even bigger fine for a similar transgression.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
AMD Radeon RX 590
Deals

Amazon has a killer deal on the AMD Radeon RX 590 GPU ahead of Prime Day

If you’re setting up a gaming PC and are on the hunt for a GPU (arguably the most important part of a gaming rig), then now’s your chance to score the AMD Radeon RX 590 graphics card and save some money -- without crippling your build.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple faceID announcement for the iPhone X
Computing

Alright, Apple. It’s time to bring Face ID to the Mac

Apple has long touted its devices as being among the safest and most secure on the market, yet the Mac still relies on Touch ID -- if it even has that. Come on Apple: Where's Face ID for the Mac?
Posted By Alex Blake
macbook pro 16 inch rumors news price release date 2
Computing

Apple isn't done with MacBook Pros for 2019. Here's what's coming next

The MacBook Pro was updated earlier this year with new processors, but according to the latest rumors and reports, Apple may be planning to launch a couple of new MacBook Pros later this year.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Arif Bacchus