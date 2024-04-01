 Skip to main content
Best Buy just knocked $440 off this Surface Pro 9 with keyboard

Microsoft’s line of Surface Pro devices are highly functional and extremely portable, which is why there’s always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals. Here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — a $440 discount from Best Buy for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard, which slashes its price from $1,540 to $1,100. The savings won’t be available for a long time, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you have to proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard

The performance Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is smooth and fast enough to handle all of your daily activities for work or school, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM that’s on the same level as top-tier laptops, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device also features a 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen with support for Dolby Vision for impressive picture quality, and dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz for an extremely smooth on-screen experience. It runs on Windows 11 Home, which is pre-loaded in its 256GB SSD.

The Surface Pro Keyboard that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 unlocks the true potential of the device, and propels to the top of our list of the best 2-in-1 laptops. The Surface Pro Keyboard serves as protection for the device’s touchscreen, but it also allows it to transform from a tablet to a laptop, whichever is appropriate for the occasion. For example, build your presentation while the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is in laptop mode, then show it to your colleagues in tablet mode.

There’s not a lot of 2-in-1 laptop deals that can beat Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with the Surface Pro Keyboard — a $440 discount brings its price down from $1,540 to a more reasonable $1,100. You’ll be getting amazing value from this bargain, but only if you’re able to complete your purchase while the savings are still online. You better add the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Keyboard to your cart and push forward with the checkout process immediately, as tomorrow may already be too late.

