The best USB-C monitors for ultra-fast accessory performance

The amazingly versatile USB-C port is more necessary than it’s ever been. From battery charging to ultra-fast data transfers, we’ve gotten used to USB-C, and it has become important to find accessories that include USB-C connectivity.

Monitors have been a little slow to jump on the USB-C train, but there are now a number of strong options on the market. After hundreds of monitor reviews, our top USB-C pick is the remarkable Dell 27 Ultrathin — although we also have options from multiple brands to consider as alternatives.

The best USB-C monitors at a glance:

Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin Monitor (S2719DC)

This 27-inch Dell monitor dazzles with its beautiful design, iPhone-thin screen, and bezel-less display. However, there’s also a lot going on inside, including excellent brightness, great color range, and HDR tech for its 2,560 x 1,440 IPS display. While the screen only offers a 60Hz refresh rate, it does include AMD’s FreeSync tech plus some blue-light filters for late night use, so there is some gaming potential here.

In addition to the Thunderbolt 3/USB-C port, there’s HDMI 2.0 and a couple USB-A 3.0 ports. Overall, the stylish design and strong specs on this Dell model make it an easy recommendation for all kinds of purposes — and its fairly affordable, too. The one notable drawback is that a 27-inch screen may not be the right size for everyone.

BenQ PD3220U

This 4K, 32-inch BenQ monitor is a particularly strong option for artists and designers who need an excellent display and the latest connections – but don’t want to pay anywhere near the price of something like the Apple Pro Display. There are also features to quickly switch between different types content are multiple computers if necessary, as well as dual viewing files, etc. Color accuracy is excellent, too, making this monitor ideal for professional editing. The display can also be moved into portrait or landscape positioning.

If you have a lot of accessories to work with, you’ll be pleased to know the monitor includes two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, two USB-A, microUSB, two HDMI, and DisplayPort. As with all large monitors, make sure you have enough room on your desk for this model.

Lenovo L27M-28

This 1080p, 27-inch monitor from Lenovo gets a lot done with a very low price, an ideal option if you are looking for a deal and don’t mind the full HD instead of 4K. In addition to the USB-C port, the monitor also includes AMD’s FreeSync support, a 75Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and multiple mounting options.

Other ports on the model include VGA and HDMI. It’s a fairly basic monitor, but great for smaller budgets and easy to recommend for those who really need USB-C connectivity but other features aren’t high on their priority list.

LG 27UD88-W

While smaller, LG’s 4K monitor has a lot in common with the BenQ model. It’s another monitor that favors design or editing work, with an excellent color range, screen split options, and a great color calibration tool. However, it’s also much less expensive than the BenQ version, a great option for those with smaller budgets who don’t need a particularly large screen to work with. The 60Hz monitor also includes FreeSync support and a game mode, so there are entertainment possibilities here as well. Other ports include Quick Charge USB 3.0, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

Two things to note about this model: It has USB-C, but it doesn’t have Thunderbolt 3 compatibility, and it doesn’t come with internal speakers, so make sure you have speaker plans.

ViewSonic ColorPro VP2771

ViewSonic’s 1440p , 27-inch monitor is a great choice for those who don’t especially need an ultra HD resolution, but would still prefer a USB-C monitor that they can do professional work on. Features like the easy-to-use calibration and focus on image quality (100% sRGB, 4.39 trillion color palette) are made to appeal to photographers especially.

The ambient light sensor can help if your schedule includes both light and dark hours, while the built-in KVM switch is nice if your setup includes multiple systems. Additional connections include USB 3.1, HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort, and mini-DisplayPort. Overall it’s a model focused on productivity and color accuracy – could it be just what you’re looking for?

Editors' Recommendations