Your excuse to get a 4K monitor? This 27-inch LG is $250 right now

The 27-inch LG 27UP600 4K monitor on a white background.
If you haven’t upgraded to a 4K monitor yet because they’re expensive, this is the chance that you’ve been waiting for: the 27-inch LG 27UP600 4K monitor with a $100 discount that slashes its original price of $350 to a more affordable $250. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer, but we don’t expect it to last long. To be able to take advantage of this bargain, you’re going to have to add the 4K monitor to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the LG 27UP600 4K monitor

The LG 27UP600 4K monitor features a 27-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, so whether you’ll be using it for work or school, you’ll be able to view your projects and tasks with sharp details and bright colors. It’s also great for watching streaming shows whenever you’re taking a break, as well as for playing the best PC games as its compatibility with AMD’s FreeSync technology eliminates screen tearing and stuttering that destroys your immersion in your video games.

The size of the display of the LG 27UP600 4K monitor falls within our computer monitor buying guide‘s recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches. While it comes with the standard refresh rate of 60Hz, it makes up for it by offering both HDMI and DisplayPort connectivity for wider compatibility with your devices. The LG 27UP600 4K monitor also offers on-screen controls for customizing the screen with basic adjustments and for splitting your workspace, so you don’t need to fiddle with physical buttons.

For those who have been waiting for a 4K monitor to appear with a huge discount in a retailer’s monitor deals, this is it — Best Buy is selling the 27-inch LG 27UP600 4K monitor for only $250, for savings of $100 on its sticker price of $350. There’s no telling when the offer expires, but we think stocks will run out quickly as everyone wants to upgrade to a 4K monitor. If you don’t want to miss out, you’ll have to complete your purchase of the LG 27UP600 4K monitor within the day.

