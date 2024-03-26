If you want to upgrade to a laptop with a bigger screen from 13 inches or 14 inches, then you should think about taking advantage of Best Buy’s ongoing offer for the Asus Vivobook 16X. From its original price of $750, it’s down to nearly half at just $400 following a $350 discount. There’s not a lot of time remaining on the bargain though as it expires tonight, but with laptop deals like this, there’s a chance that stocks run out before then. If you want to get the device for this cheap, you need to complete your purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook 16X

The Asus Vivobook 16X features a 16-inch screen with Full HD resolution for bright colors and sharp details. The laptop is still thin at just 0.78 of an inch, but it sacrifices a bit of portability to make room for this relatively large display, but the extra screen real estate more than makes up for it, as it will come in handy for tasks like managing spreadsheets and making presentations, and for recreational activities such as playing PC games and watching streaming shows.

Beyond its display, the Asus Vivobook 16X laptop is a reliable device that will be able to handle your daily activities with its AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 12GB of RAM. It’s not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but it will be more than enough for the regular user. The laptop comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD, for an operating system that will be familiar to most people, and every purchase will let you access a 30-day trial of Microsoft Office 365.

The Asus Vivobook 16X offers a large screen and dependable performance, so it’s a steal at its discounted price of $400 from Best Buy. You only have until tonight to take advantage of the $350 discount on the laptop’s sticker price of $750 though, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute of the sale because stocks may be gone by then. If you want to get the Asus Vivobook 16X for nearly half-price, the only way to make sure of that is to proceed with the transaction immediately.

