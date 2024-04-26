 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this Asus laptop with a year of Microsoft Office for $199

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Asus VivoBook Go L510MA with the Windows 11 interface on the screen.
Asus

You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars on a new laptop that you’ll use as a productivity tool because there are budget-friendly options like the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It’s actually currently even cheaper from Walmart after an $80 discount, which brings its price down to just $199 from $279 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA

For a laptop that will be able to handle basic activities like doing online research, building reports, and browsing social media, you can’t go wrong with the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops, but it will be enough for simple tasks. The device also comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is pretty large and sharp for its price, but it’s still portable as it only weights about 3.5 pounds with a thickness of just 0.72 of an inch.

The Asus Vivobook Go L510MA ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 128GB eMMC — if that’s not enough space for your files, you can supplement it by using cloud storage services. Further boosting its value as a productivity tool is that it comes with a one-year subscription of Microsoft 365, which includes access to Microsoft Office apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

Related

There may be laptop deals for expensive models, but there are also some offers that make budget-friendly devices even more affordable. Walmart’s $80 discount for the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA is a great example, as it slashes its price from $279 to only $199. That’s extremely affordable for a laptop that also comes with one year of Microsoft 365, and it will be tough to find bargains with similar value. If you think the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA should be your next laptop, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now while the savings are still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This thin and light Asus laptop is now under $300 at Amazon
asus vivobook go laptop deal amazon march 2024 lifestyle

The Asus Vivobook Go, an extremely portable laptop from one of the best laptop brands, is currently available from Amazon with a $50 discount that slashes its price to $280 from $330 originally. If you'll always take your laptop with you wherever you go, this is an offer that you should consider buying. You're going to have to make the decision on whether to purchase it quickly though, as this limited-time deal may no longer be around when you check back tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go
If you're always on the go and you want to be able to use a laptop whenever you need to, then the Asus Vivobook Go is the perfect device for you. It weighs only 3.9 pounds despite a 15.6-inch Full HD screen, so it won't be difficult to bring with you on your commute and as you move between offices or classrooms. Additionally, like some of the best laptops, the Asus Vivobook Go is durable with its reinforced chassis and HDD shock dampening, so you won't have to worry about the device succumbing easily to daily wear and tear.

Read more
Microsoft Surface sale: Save on Surface Laptop 9, Pro 9, and more
The Surface Pro 9 with the Type Cover keyboard lifted up.

For anyone seeking great laptop deals, Best Buy is perfect for fans of the Microsoft Surface range. Right now, you can buy select Microsoft Surface Pro 9 models for over $500 off while the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 can be purchased for $200 off. Just a few of the examples in the sale that spans over 20 different devices, hit the button below to see the full sale for yourself. Alternatively, take a look at some of our favorites while we guide you through things.

What to shop for in the Microsoft Surface sale
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 tops our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops so this should be your first port of call. The most appealing option for many people is the which is usually $1,540 but is currently down to $1,000. The laptop has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 16GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its 13-inch touchscreen has Dynamic refresh rates up to 120Hz while there’s Dolby Vision support so it’s great for watching shows on the move.

Read more
Get this HP laptop with a year of Office 365 for only $169
HP Laptop 14

Do you need a basic laptop for your daily tasks? Laptop deals can't get any more affordable than Walmart's offer for the HP Stream 14, which is down to just $169 from its original price of $229 following a $60 discount. The laptop, which comes with one free year of Office 365 to help your productivity, probably won't stay this cheap for long, so if you're interested in this bargain, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction as soon as possible. If you keep delaying, you're going to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14
The specifications of the HP Stream 14 are a far cry from the components of the best laptops, as it's only equipped with the Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB of RAM. It won't be able to handle demanding processes like editing videos and multitasking between several apps, but browsing the internet and typing documents won't be a problem for the HP Stream 14. The laptop's display is also relatively small at just 14 inches, but it's a touchscreen for your convenience, and it keeps the device portable so it will be easy to bring with you during your commute to work or school.

Read more