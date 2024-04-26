You don’t need to spend several hundreds of dollars on a new laptop that you’ll use as a productivity tool because there are budget-friendly options like the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It’s actually currently even cheaper from Walmart after an $80 discount, which brings its price down to just $199 from $279 originally. There’s no telling how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want to take advantage of it, you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA

For a laptop that will be able to handle basic activities like doing online research, building reports, and browsing social media, you can’t go wrong with the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA. It’s equipped with the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor and 4GB of RAM, which are a far cry from the specifications of the best laptops, but it will be enough for simple tasks. The device also comes with a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution, which is pretty large and sharp for its price, but it’s still portable as it only weights about 3.5 pounds with a thickness of just 0.72 of an inch.

The Asus Vivobook Go L510MA ships with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed in its 128GB eMMC — if that’s not enough space for your files, you can supplement it by using cloud storage services. Further boosting its value as a productivity tool is that it comes with a one-year subscription of Microsoft 365, which includes access to Microsoft Office apps such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel.

There may be laptop deals for expensive models, but there are also some offers that make budget-friendly devices even more affordable. Walmart’s $80 discount for the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA is a great example, as it slashes its price from $279 to only $199. That’s extremely affordable for a laptop that also comes with one year of Microsoft 365, and it will be tough to find bargains with similar value. If you think the Asus Vivobook Go L510MA should be your next laptop, it’s highly recommended that you buy it now while the savings are still available.

