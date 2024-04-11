Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is discounted from $1,300 to $800

A versatile laptop like the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is always a tempting proposition but it’s even more appealing when it’s on sale. At Best Buy right now, you can buy the latest model for $500 off meaning you pay $800 instead of $1,300. One of the biggest laptop deals around at the moment for those seeking a stylish yet practical laptop, it’s sure to be popular. We’re here to take a quick look at what it has to offer before you consider tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is a laptop that’s evolved well over time. This particular model has an Intel Evo Platform Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The star of the show is its vibrant 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen which looks great and is just the right size so that you can easily take it out with you as well as always find room for it at home.

Microsoft doesn’t make many laptops so it doesn’t register on our best laptop brands list but that isn’t a problem here. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 fits the ideal niche of wanting something Windows-based that’s also as portable as something like a MacBook Air. It’s very lightweight and sleek to hold on to with nice attention to detail such as a comfortable keyboard to use. The screen has Dolby Vision IQ support so you can enjoy superior picture quality compared to a standard laptop while there’s Dolby Atmos providing cinematic sound through the Omnisonic speakers. Any time you need to make a video call, you’ll appreciate the webcam which comes with dual far-field Studio Mics and software which means it can adjust to different lighting situations and skin tones.

With up to 18 hours of battery life, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is perfect for all-day use without needing to grab a power source, even if it might not be one of the best laptops in terms of power.

Well-designed for portability and effortless use, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 usually costs $1,300. Right now, you can buy it for just $800 at Best Buy meaning you save a sizeable $500 off the regular price. Check it out now by tapping the button below, before you miss out on the sweet saving.

