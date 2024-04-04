 Skip to main content
Save $300 on this Samsung 34-inch OLED gaming monitor right now

Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

If your PC gaming setup needs a display upgrade and you’re willing to splurge on monitor deals, you may want to go for the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8. From its original price of $1,200, the OLED gaming monitor is down to a more reasonable $900 following a $300 discount from Samsung. It’s still pretty expensive, but we assure you that every penny is worth it for this fantastic screen. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though, as there’s a chance that the monitor is back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor

The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is featured in our list of the best gaming monitors as a a bright and very responsive ultrawide OLED monitor. Its QD-OLED screen offers the best of both QLED and OLED, with the hybrid display technology offering impressive levels of contrast, perfect blacks, and brightness that will make you enjoy the best PC games even more. With Ultra WQHD resolution, you’ll get sharp details and vibrant colors, and with a 21:9 ratio and a curved screen, you’ll have a larger field of vision that will give you the advantage over your opponents.

According to our computer monitor buying guide, the refresh rate is how often the images on the screen are updated, and the response time indicates how fast image transitions are shown. At 175Hz and 0.03ms, respectively, for the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, you’ll be able to react faster to everything that’s happening in-game. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to eliminate stuttering and screen tearing, and the Samsung Gaming Hub that gathers cloud gaming services in one place.

If you’ve already spent a lot on gaming PC deals, you need a gaming monitor that will be worthy of your computer’s processing power. The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 may be what you’re looking for, especially now that it’s on sale from Samsung at $300 off. Instead of its sticker price of $1,200, you’ll only have to pay $900, but the offer probably won’t last long. If you think the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is the perfect screen for your video games, don’t hesitate with your purchase. Complete the transaction now while the discount is still online.

