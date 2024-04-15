Save $650 on this Lenovo gaming PC with an RTX 4080 Super

As part of Lenovo’s clearance sale, it has one of the most appealing gaming PC deals around today. It’s currently selling the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i for $2,600 instead of $3,250. That means a considerable saving of $650 on a gaming rig that will last you a long time to come. It’s full of the greatest and latest hardware so all you need to do is hook it up to one of the best gaming monitors. All sound appealing? Here’s what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i

Sure to be one of the best gaming PCs for most needs, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is a delight. It has a sleek yet stylish design which will easily fit under your desk or even on top of it. A 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900KF processor powers proceedings while there’s 32GB of memory which increasingly feels like the minimum you want from a reliable gaming rig.

To ensure great gaming performance, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card along with 16GB of dedicated VRAM so it’s highly capable of playing the latest games for a long time to come. If you love to crank up detail levels to ultra, you’ll love how effortless the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i makes that. It also sports 2TB of SSD storage so you’re good to go with large installs for a while to come.

On the front is a handful of USB-A ports while the back adds to that as well as a USB-C port. Designed to be cooling-forward, you get more airflow than with earlier models with decreased airflow obstruction from the mesh front bezel. The design is typical of Legion PCs with its Storm Grey chassis, 3D mesh front bezel, and a cool looking rail-side transparent glass panel as well. It all comes together to make the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i as attractive as it is powerful. It looks great in an understated way without taking up too much room.

Usually costing $3,250, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is down to $2,600 for a limited time only at Lenovo. The $650 discount won’t stay for long as this is a clearance deal. Once the stock has been cleared, it’s all over. Don’t delay and hit the buy button now before you miss out.

