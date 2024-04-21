The Alienware brand is Dell’s dive into the gaming world, and Dell is coming up big today when it comes to gaming PC deals. The super popular Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with some serious specs is currently discounted at Dell. It’s marked down from $2,050 to $1,700 and amounts to $350 in savings. This is one of the better Alienware deals you’ll find today and we don’t know how long it will last, so click over to Dell to claim the savings while yo can.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

There are a lot of great options when trying to ensure you’re getting one of the best gaming PCs, and with Alienware you know you’ll be getting something you can take seriously. The Alienware Aurora R16 is a gaming desktop that offers ultimate expansion and customization options, and it’s where a lot of gamers turn when they’re looking to take on the best PC games. As built for this deal the Aurora R16 has 32GB of RAM and an Intel i9 processor with 24 cores. This is a lot of power even by gaming standards, and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of its own RAM is part of the package as well.

One of the things unique to Alienware desktops is its cooling system. The Aurora R16 has a thermal strategy that increases the ventilation’s total surface area and allows the machine to stay cool and remain quiet. In most cases this will keep you gaming at a high level for hours on end without the lag of processor throttling or a concern for overheating. This build also sees the Aurora R16 with Windows 11 preinstalled. Additionally, you’ll need a monitor to get going with this machine. If you don’t have one you should take some of the savings you’ll find here and shop the best monitor deals, or you might find something among the best gaming monitors to suit you.

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop is just $1,700 at Dell today. That’s an impressive $350 savings from its regular price of $2,050. Free shipping is included, and once it arrives you can break it in with these 10 games to show off your gaming PC.

