 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Weekend deal: Save $350 on this Alienware gaming PC with RTX 4070

Andrew Morrisey
By
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a desk.
Alienware

The Alienware brand is Dell’s dive into the gaming world, and Dell is coming up big today when it comes to gaming PC deals. The super popular Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop with some serious specs is currently discounted at Dell. It’s marked down from $2,050 to $1,700 and amounts to $350 in savings. This is one of the better Alienware deals you’ll find today and we don’t know how long it will last, so click over to Dell to claim the savings while yo can.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop

There are a lot of great options when trying to ensure you’re getting one of the best gaming PCs, and with Alienware you know you’ll be getting something you can take seriously. The Alienware Aurora R16 is a gaming desktop that offers ultimate expansion and customization options, and it’s where a lot of gamers turn when they’re looking to take on the best PC games. As built for this deal the Aurora R16 has 32GB of RAM and an Intel i9 processor with 24 cores. This is a lot of power even by gaming standards, and the powerful NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of its own RAM is part of the package as well.

One of the things unique to Alienware desktops is its cooling system. The Aurora R16 has a thermal strategy that increases the ventilation’s total surface area and allows the machine to stay cool and remain quiet. In most cases this will keep you gaming at a high level for hours on end without the lag of processor throttling or a concern for overheating. This build also sees the Aurora R16 with Windows 11 preinstalled. Additionally, you’ll need a monitor to get going with this machine. If you don’t have one you should take some of the savings you’ll find here and shop the best monitor deals, or you might find something among the best gaming monitors to suit you.

Related

The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop is just $1,700 at Dell today. That’s an impressive $350 savings from its regular price of $2,050. Free shipping is included, and once it arrives you can break it in with these 10 games to show off your gaming PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker with a love for tech. You can read his books, blog, and other stories…
This Razer gaming laptop with an RTX 4090 is $400 off for a limited time
The Razer Blade 18 on a table in front of a window.

One of the best gaming laptop deals is over at Razer with $400 off the Razer Blade 16. A high-end gaming laptop, it usually costs $4,300 but right now, you can buy it for $3,900. While that isn’t a cheap price by any means, it’s a good price for what it has to offer with some seriously high-end hardware involved. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 16
Razer makes some of the best gaming laptops around and the Razer Blade 16 demonstrates exactly what it does so well. It looks sleek and stylish with a subtle gamer aesthetic which means it looks as good in a coffee shop as it would as part of your gaming setup. However, underneath that sleek hood is some great hardware. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX processor paired up with 32GB of memory and sporting a massive 2TB of SSD storage. The latter is perfect for gaming given so many titles take up an increasing amount of space but having twice the RAM of the average gaming laptop also futureproofs the Razer Blade 16.

Read more
Save $745 on the Dell XPS 15 with 32GB of RAM until Friday
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

Consistently a great place for awesome laptop deals, Dell continues that trend with a huge $745 off the Dell XPS 15. Even better, this particular model has a massive 32GB of RAM and an Intel Core i9 processor, so it’s sure to be powerful. Usually costing $2,594, it’s down to $1,849 for a limited time so we’re here to take a quick look at what it has to offer before you miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 15
From one of the best laptop brands around, the Dell XPS 15 is a great laptop for content creators, freelancers, or anyone who needs plenty of power. It has a powerful 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor teamed up with an impressive amount of RAM -- 32GB in all. That’s double what you’d usually get with many other laptops at this price with a much more powerful processor too. It might not be the latest but there’s plenty of oomph here.

Read more
Wow! This Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4080 is $950 off
Diablo 4 running on the Alienware x16.

Are you looking for the most powerful device that you can get from the currently available gaming laptop deals? The Alienware x16 fits the bill with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and it's available with a $950 discount in a clearance sale from Dell. From its original price of $3,450, it's down to $2,500, which still isn't cheap but a more reasonable price for this top-of-the-line machine. You're going to have to hurry with the transaction if you're interested though, as you may miss out on the savings if you delay your purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 gaming laptop
The Alienware x16 is powered by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, which combine with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM for performance that will challenge the capabilities of the best gaming laptops. You won't have trouble running the best PC games at their highest settings, and you'll be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years with this machine in your arsenal.

Read more