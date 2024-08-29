 Skip to main content
This MSI gaming laptop with RTX 4060 just dropped below $1,000

Being able to buy a gaming laptop with a GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for under $1,000 is always the dream, and right now Walmart has made that possible. Currently, you can buy a MSI Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $998 instead of $1,200. A saving of $201 on a well-specced system makes this one of the better gaming laptop deals around. It’s sure to be a hit with many so let’s take a look at what it has to offer before the price cut ends soon.

Why you should buy the MSI Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop

MSI doesn’t feature in our look at the best gaming laptop brands, however the Taiwanese company has been making gaming related hardware for a long time now. With the MSI Katana 15.6-inch gaming laptop, you get mostly everything you could need at this price point. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor paired up with 16GB of DDR5 memory and there’s 1TB of SSD storage too.

For the graphics card, as mentioned, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM, so it’s a pretty good option for the price. Alongside the graphics card is its 15.6-inch full HD display. It offers thin bezels, it’s an IPS panel, and it has a refresh rate of 144Hz. That should be more than sufficient for ensuring you don’t have to worry about motion blur when the action is speedy.

Adding to the general feeling that the MSI Katana would like to be one of the best gaming laptops, it also has a 4-zone RGB keyboard with anti-ghost keys, along with Bluetooth 5.2 for connecting your controllers easily. It’s fairly slim for a gaming laptop as well which is always good to see in a world where things can get pretty bulky.

If you want to use the MSI Katana as a desktop replacement, just connect it to one of the best gaming monitors via HDMI and you’re all set. It’s a good all-rounder depending on your plans, and will play the latest games without a hitch.

Normally $1,200, the MSI Katana is down to $998 right now at Walmart which is an attractive deal for sure. Check it out now before the price cut ends very soon.

