As we’re nearing the end of August, it’s time to revisit Razer’s excellent lineup of deals. They regularly cycle through Razer Blade laptop deals, which is always nice, but you know what else is nice? Saving on some great laptop accessories and more, like Razer’s unique skins. When you use coupon code LOADOUT at checkout, between now and September 30, you’ll save up to $30 off select laptop accessories and skins. It’s a great way to customize your shiny new laptop, especially if you pick up one of the Razer Blade models on sale. Don’t forget, like a new mouse, mouse pad, or phone case, too. Match everything up with a unique style, or go all-out and come up with something totally different. We’ve scooped up some of Razer’s best deals to share below, as well.

Razer Thunderbolt 4 Cable — $40, was $60

Yes, Razer carries a variety of additional gear and accessories you’d need to outfit your best setup, including this white Thunderbolt 4 cable. At 0.8 meters long, it’s excellent for charging a variety of devices with support for Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, and USB 4 — including USB 3.2, 3.1, 3.0 USB-C Gen 1, Gen 2, and USB 2. If you already have a or high-speed storage, you’ll want one of these cables.

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma — $100, was $130

Designed specifically for the Razer Blade and Razer Blade Stealth laptops, this ergonomic dock offers an 18-degree inclination. Basically, it allows you to rest your laptop on the dock, giving you a better elevated view, but also serving as an excellent setup if you want to plug in an external mouse and keyboard. It has a built-in three-port USB 3.0 hub, with dedicated cable management for easy organization — your wires won’t be all messy. It’s made entirely of aluminum, with Razer Chroma RGB lighting for a visual boost. It may fit other 15-inch laptops, as well. The LOADOUT coupon can be used on the Laptop Stand Chrome for an extra $20 off.

Razer Blade 16 with 240Hz OLED and 16GB DDR5 — $2,700, was $3,000

With this deal, not only will you save on a powerful laptop, ideal for gaming anywhere, but you’ll also get a free gift with purchase — a digital copy of Star Wars Outlets and the Forest Commando Character Pack bundle. More to the point, this Razer Blade features a 16-inch QHD+ beautiful OLED display running at 240Hz, a GeForce RTX 4070 to back up those visuals, and 16GB of 5,600MhZ DDR5 RAM. The Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and 1TB solid-state drive are also great choices.

Razer Blade 18 with 300Hz Mini-LED and 32GB DDR5 — $2,800, was $3,100

A bigger 18-inch screen, QHD+ running at 300Hz, plus extra power is what you get with this Razer Blade 18 upgrade. It features an Intel Core i9-14900HZ processor, GeForce RTX 4070, 32GB of 5,600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. Plus, you get a free gift with your purchase, the same Star Wars Outlaws bundle, and Razer’s Limited Warranty — you can upgrade to RazerCare Essential or Elite for an additional fee.

Razer Blade 18 with 300Hz Mini-LED and 32GB DDR5 — $3,400, was $3,700

If you like the other Razer Blade 18 deal, then you’re gonna love this one. It has an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, upgraded GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of 5,600MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB solid-state drive. This is the only Razer laptop model with Thunderbolt 5 technology, as well (B18 4080 model). The 18-inch QHD+ Mini-LED display runs at 300Hz and boosts the experience as-is, but you can always upgrade to a 4K quality for a little more. The free gift is available with this deal, as well.