 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $600 off right now

Jennifer Allen
By
Forza Horizon 5 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Best Buy has one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now thanks to having $600 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,600 so the discount brings it down to $1,000. That’s pretty great for a well-specced gaming laptop. Even better, it’s a rare gaming laptop that is actually portable enough to take around with you. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Considered to be one of the best gaming laptops, particularly if you want something highly portable, there’s a ton to love about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty respectable for the price but what’s even better is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 which ensures you can play a lot of the latest games at a great detail level.

That’s further helped by its 14-inch QHD screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, along with a 165Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It’s a great screen for enjoying the best visuals and the size means this is a highly portable laptop so you can easily take it around with you if you want to game on the move.

Related

From one of the best gaming laptop brands, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 also has nice attention to detail like a built-in MUX switch to switch to direct GPU mode, along with ROG Intelligent Cooling, a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight, and crystal clear audio from its four-speaker system. There’s support for Dolby Atmos sound too. Continuing the convenient trend, the 720p IR camera will do the job for meetings and video calls, while there are two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for hooking up all your accessories. The whole unit weighs just 3.64 pounds and is 0.73-inches thin so it packs a lot into its slender shell.

Usually priced at $1,600, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is currently down to $1,000 at Best Buy. A $600 saving is pretty huge and we love almost everything about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, even more so at this price. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Save $500 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 4060
Doom Eternal running on an Alienware x14 R2.

Not all gaming laptop deals are worth your time and money, and even less will be powerful enough to meet gamers' needs for the next few years. If you're willing to make a serious investment, you should check out Dell's offer for the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. From its original price of $2,000, a $500 discount brings it down to $1,500. It's still not cheap, but it's actually a reasonable price for a machine of this caliber. You need to hurry with your purchase if you want the savings though, as its price may be back to normal as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop
The Alienware x14 R2 takes aim at the best gaming laptops with the powerful performance provided by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. You'll be able to play not just all of the best PC games, but also the upcoming PC games in the near future without having to make any upgrades.

Read more
This HP 17-inch gaming laptop with an RTX 4070 is $500 off today
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

If you want a gaming laptop with powerful performance and a large screen, then you should think about getting the HP Omen 17t, especially now that it's on sale from HP with a $500 discount that pulls its price down from $1,700 to $1,200. It's still not cheap, but it's a worthwhile investment if you're serious about PC gaming. We're not sure how much time is remaining before the offer expires though, so if you want to make sure that you get this gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase for it right now.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17t gaming laptop
The HP Omen 17t challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is good for gaming. Not only is the device capable of running the best PC games with no issues, but it's also ready to play the upcoming PC games of the next few years before you need to start thinking about an upgrade.

Read more
HP’s latest laptop sale gets you $400 off the Spectre x360 and more
HP Spectre x360 16 2024 front view showing media mode.

HP is one of the best laptop brands, so if you need a new device, you're going to want to take advantage of the offers in HP's laptop sale. Prices start at $220, and you can enjoy savings of as much as $500, but only if you hurry because we're not sure how much time is remaining before these bargains get taken down. Whether you spot something interesting among our recommendations below, or you want to check out everything that's part of the sale, you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you get an HP laptop for cheaper than usual.

What to buy in HP's laptop sale

Read more