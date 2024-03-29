Best Buy has one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now thanks to having $600 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,600 so the discount brings it down to $1,000. That’s pretty great for a well-specced gaming laptop. Even better, it’s a rare gaming laptop that is actually portable enough to take around with you. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

Considered to be one of the best gaming laptops, particularly if you want something highly portable, there’s a ton to love about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty respectable for the price but what’s even better is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 which ensures you can play a lot of the latest games at a great detail level.

That’s further helped by its 14-inch QHD screen with a 2560 x 1440 resolution, along with a 165Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It’s a great screen for enjoying the best visuals and the size means this is a highly portable laptop so you can easily take it around with you if you want to game on the move.

From one of the best gaming laptop brands, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 also has nice attention to detail like a built-in MUX switch to switch to direct GPU mode, along with ROG Intelligent Cooling, a single-zone RGB keyboard backlight, and crystal clear audio from its four-speaker system. There’s support for Dolby Atmos sound too. Continuing the convenient trend, the 720p IR camera will do the job for meetings and video calls, while there are two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports for hooking up all your accessories. The whole unit weighs just 3.64 pounds and is 0.73-inches thin so it packs a lot into its slender shell.

Usually priced at $1,600, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is currently down to $1,000 at Best Buy. A $600 saving is pretty huge and we love almost everything about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, even more so at this price. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations