Wow! This Dell 27-inch 4K monitor is discounted to only $220

To maximize the performance of your desktop PC, you should think about getting a monitor with 4K Ultra HD resolution. If you’re interested, you can currently get the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor for just $230, which is an excellent price for a display of its caliber. We’re not sure when the $70 discount expires though, so if you want to buy the 4K monitor but you don’t want to pay full price of $300, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor

The Dell S2721QS 4K monitor features 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 27-inch screen, so you’ll enjoy lifelike details and bright colors whether you’re working on projects, browsing the internet, playing video games, or watching streaming shows. The size of the display is within the recommended range of 24 inches to 32 inches by our computer monitor buying guide for most people, and it even comes with integrated speakers so you don’t need to connect an audio accessory for sound output.

Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology will keep your eyes comfortable by minimizing blue light emissions without sacrificing color accuracy, and the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor’s adjustable stand will allow you to place it in the perfect position when you need to use your computer for several hours. The monitor also supports AMD’s FreeSync technology to keep on-screen movements smooth by reducing screen tearing, and it comes with dual HDMI ports and a DisplayPort 1.2 so that you can keep multiple devices connected to it, for easy switching between them when needed.

There are all kinds of monitor deals in the market, but if you want a screen that will give justice to the power of your desktop computer, it’s highly recommended to get a display like the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor. It’s on sale from Dell at $70 off, so you’ll only have it pay $230 for it instead of $300, but we don’t think this offer will last long. It may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so if you’re convinced that you need the Dell S2721QS 4K monitor, go ahead with the transaction immediately before it’s too late.

