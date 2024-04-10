Built for web browsing, this Dell Inspiron 15 laptop is discounted to $280

There are laptop deals for top-of-the-line machines, but there are also offers for budget-friendly devices like the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s an excellent choice if you’re only planning to use your laptop for basic tasks like browsing the internet, especially now that it’s on sale from Dell for a very affordable $280 following a $50 discount on its original price of $330. It’s highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now though, as we’re not sure if stocks will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop

For its price, you shouldn’t expect the Dell Inspiron 15 to challenge the performance of the best laptops. It’s only equipped with the 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD Graphics after all, with 8GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is typical for entry-level laptops. However, with these specifications, it will be more than enough to handle simple activities. If you’re thinking about using the Dell Inspiron 15 for checking emails, typing documents, and watching streaming shows, then it’s going to serve you just fine.

The Dell Inspiron 15 features a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, for a sharp and smooth display for work or play. The laptop has enough storage space for your files on its 256GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home for a familiar operating system for most people. The Dell Inspiron 15 also has a comprehensive set of ports, including three USB ports, an HDMI port, and a headset jack, and it even comes with an SD card reader.

The Dell Inspiron 15 is a great laptop to buy if you need a new device while on a tight budget. It’s already pretty cheap at its sticker price of $330, but it’s currently more affordable at just $280 after Dell’s $50 discount. We expect this deal to generate a lot of attention from shoppers because the Dell Inspiron 15 is a reliable laptop at a nice price, so stocks may sell out quickly. If you want it as your next device, it’s important that you push through with the transaction immediately to be able to pocket the savings.

