 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Alienware m16 R2 is on sale at Dell, and it’s a better pick than the x16

By
The Alienware m16 R2 open on a table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

For one of the better gaming laptop deals around, check out the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop that is currently on sale at Dell right now. It usually costs $1,945, but it’s temporarily down to $1,600, saving you $345. Crucially, this is the laptop that when we compared the Alienware m16 R2 with the Alienware x16 R2, we found it to be better due to offering similar performance while being much cheaper. If that sounds good to you, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands around, being distinctly premium in price and quality. With the M-series, you get plenty of power and a bit more heft, so they’re slightly less portable, but it’s worth it for the considerable savings involved.

With this Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, you get the specs you’d expect from some of the best gaming laptops around. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, a massive 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 which teams up well with the 16-inch QHD+ screen. Said display offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600 while also promising a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, 3ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support. The keyboard has an RGB backlight with per-key lighting, so it looks cool too.

Related

The internal layout of the system has been redesigned compared to previous models, so it takes up less space than before with a 15% smaller footprint, while still boasting efficient airflow and cooling. It has two fans with 94 ultra-thin fan blades along with four copper pipes. On the outside, it still looks stylish and powerful. There’s also much better battery life than earlier Alienware laptops of a similar design. While the x16 range may be sleeker looking, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop packs more power while being far more affordable, especially while on sale.

The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop normally costs $1,945, but right now it’s down to $1,600 for a limited time only at Dell. The $345 saving won’t be around forever, so if you’re looking for a powerful yet affordable laptop, this is the ideal opportunity to get one. Tap the button below to find out more or make a purchase.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 15 years of experience in the field. During that time, she's spent the past…
This Alienware gaming laptop with RTX 4090 just got a $700 price cut
The Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

We’re always thrilled to dish about gaming laptop deals here at Digital Trends! After all, nothing says “high score” like a souped-up portable PC that’s tailor-made for advanced ray tracing, record-breaking clock speeds, and state-of-the-art cooling systems. As it just so happens, we came across an incredible offer on one of the best game-friendly laptops on the market:

Right now, you can buy the Alienware M18 R2 Gaming Laptop for $2,900 when you order through Dell. We’ve seen this particular configuration cost as much as $3,600.

Read more
The Dell G16 gaming laptop just dropped under $1,000
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.

We’re always excited to see gaming laptop deals dip below $1,000, as that’s the sweet spot between affordability and performance. Right now, Dell has cut the price of the Dell G16 gaming laptop so that it’s down to $950 from $1,250. The $300 discount is sizeable for a popular model like this. If it sounds tempting so far, read on while we take you through all it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
Dell is one of the best laptop brands, and its subsidiary, Alienware, is one of the best gaming laptop brands. Combined, that means you’re in good hands with the Dell G16.

Read more
The Alienware Aurora R16, our favorite gaming PC, is $900 off
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on desk

If you’re looking for the end-all-be-all of gaming PC deals, look no further than this extraordinary offer we found on one of the best desktop towers in the business, the Alienware Aurora R16. For a limited time only, you’ll be able to order this premium PC through Dell for $3,100. Usually, this exact configuration of the Aurora R16 costs $4,000, so you’ll be saving yourself about $900!

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16
Building your own PC is one of the most satisfying experiences for a diehard gamer, but it can also be a pretty tedious process. That’s why high-quality pre-builds exist, and the Aurora R16 is one of the best options. In our best gaming desktop PCs roundup, we gave the R16 top honors for several reasons, with power and performance being two of its leading accolades.

Read more