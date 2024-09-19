The Alienware m16 R2 is on sale at Dell, and it’s a better pick than the x16

For one of the better gaming laptop deals around, check out the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop that is currently on sale at Dell right now. It usually costs $1,945, but it’s temporarily down to $1,600, saving you $345. Crucially, this is the laptop that when we compared the Alienware m16 R2 with the Alienware x16 R2, we found it to be better due to offering similar performance while being much cheaper. If that sounds good to you, keep reading and we’ll take you through everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop

Alienware is one of the best gaming laptop brands around, being distinctly premium in price and quality. With the M-series, you get plenty of power and a bit more heft, so they’re slightly less portable, but it’s worth it for the considerable savings involved.

With this Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop, you get the specs you’d expect from some of the best gaming laptops around. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, a massive 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 which teams up well with the 16-inch QHD+ screen. Said display offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600 while also promising a 240Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB color gamut, 3ms response time, and Nvidia G-Sync support. The keyboard has an RGB backlight with per-key lighting, so it looks cool too.

The internal layout of the system has been redesigned compared to previous models, so it takes up less space than before with a 15% smaller footprint, while still boasting efficient airflow and cooling. It has two fans with 94 ultra-thin fan blades along with four copper pipes. On the outside, it still looks stylish and powerful. There’s also much better battery life than earlier Alienware laptops of a similar design. While the x16 range may be sleeker looking, the Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop packs more power while being far more affordable, especially while on sale.

The Alienware m16 R2 gaming laptop normally costs $1,945, but right now it’s down to $1,600 for a limited time only at Dell. The $345 saving won’t be around forever, so if you’re looking for a powerful yet affordable laptop, this is the ideal opportunity to get one. Tap the button below to find out more or make a purchase.