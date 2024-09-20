The Legion Pro 7i, an 8 out of 10 laptop, has a $758 price cut at Lenovo

For one of the best high-end gaming laptop deals around today, take a look at what Lenovo has to offer. The company is well known for making great gaming laptops and business-focused devices, and that’s exactly what it’s providing today. Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 gaming laptop for $2,462 instead of $3,220. That works out as a huge discount of $758 on a system that is designed to keep you happy for a long time to come. We were huge fans of this model when we reviewed it last year. Here’s what it has to offer, but bear in mind the deal is likely to end soon, and you won’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9

Back when we reviewed the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i, we were impressed by its superior productivity and creative performance, excellent gaming performance, and display. The only downsides were that it’s kind of thick and heavy and its battery life could be better. That trend remains the case with many Lenovo gaming laptops but it isn’t the end of the world. I have a Lenovo Legion laptop myself. It works well as a desktop replacement but is also easy enough to take around with me too. Crucially, there are key reasons why Lenovo is one of the best gaming laptop brands, which is why I bought one and why we’re featuring this model.

This particular Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 has a 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, 32GB of memory, and 2TB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s a distinctly powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 with 12GB of dedicated VRAM to ensure you’ll be playing games at high detail levels for a long time to come. In conjunction with that, there’s a great looking 16-inch WQXGA screen with 2560 x 1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, HDR 400, 100% DCI-P3, and 500 nits of brightness. I have a similar screen on my Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and it really does look great.

The little things soon add up to ensure this is one of the best gaming laptops. These include best-in-class thermal technology, a screen that takes up 93.59% of the displays surface area, and Super Rapid Charge support. Bulky yes, but this laptop is packed with reasons to make it worth it.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 normally costs $3,220, but right now you can buy it for $2,463 at Lenovo, saving $758. That’s a fantastic discount on a gaming laptop built to last. Check it out for yourself by tapping the button below before the deal ends soon.